Weed tourism is heading to Atlantic City. It may not be what you expect.

Many are self-described foodies, he said, and are very into nature. They also tend to be wine enthusiasts, he said, citing studies.

“In California, a lot of the discussion is about food, with cannabis as an ingredient,” he said.

David Yusefzadeh, the founder of Cloud Creamery in Massachusetts, said people also want a better quality of cannabis edible. Most of what is on the market now is something close to candy, he said. Instead, cannabis can be an ingredient in its own right, not something to be hidden in sugar and gummies.

He described a locally sourced, cannabis-infused sorbet of heirloom tomatoes and a much different model of cannabis consumption, in which visitors will stay at a resort and enjoy a marijuana-infused brunch.

“They wouldn’t have to go anywhere afterward,” he said.

He was not surprised that party buses would not seem attractive.

“I think most people don’t want to be in motion when they’re trying something new and they’re not sure how it’s going to affect them,” Yusefzadeh said. Instead, he said, they want a relaxing experience in nature, such as beachfront dining.