ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s first legal cannabis shop looks set to also be the first to leave, while legal sales to adults without a medical marijuana card are set to kick off Thursday at another dispensary.

April 20 is known as a cannabis holiday from the slang term 420. For the third year, a 420 Fest is planned in the city, running from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday in and around the Orange Loop Amphitheater.

Nearby on New York Avenue, the MPX cannabis dispensary is set to offer cannabis sales to adults without a medical marijuana card, the first location in the city to do so. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the license expansion last week, part of a grueling five-hour meeting.

Let’s face it; marijuana has been readily available in the city for decades. But this will be the start of legal sales. Many in the city and the industry expect rapid growth

Work is already underway on a new, larger MPX location close by on St. James Place. MPX staff members say sales will continue at the current location until the new site is ready.

It is only one of several cannabis-related developments in Atlantic City, where city leaders see big potential for jobs, new visitors and new industry.

There are about a dozen proposals for cannabis businesses in the city, most working through the state regulatory process.

Last week, Design 710 held a grand opening at 122 Park Place, billed as the city’s first woman-owned cannabis location, owned by CEO Christina Casile. That company, too, plans to seek state approvals for adult use sales, but for now is only open for medical marijuana.

Atlantic City mayor signs license for city's first recreational marijuana business ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Wednesday signed the cannabis business license for …

It’s been almost a year since New Jersey opened recreational weed sales, with hours-long lines snaking across the parking lot at The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township, what was the only location in Atlantic County to buy legal cannabis.

The Botanist also has a location on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, but City Council decided not to allow any cannabis sales for the recreational market on the Boardwalk, even as it encouraged the use in a sweeping Green Zone that includes a significant portion of the city.

Within that zone, cannabis cultivation, sales and consumption lounges are permitted uses, but that left the Botanist location at 1301 Boardwalk without a path to adult sales, rather than with a foothold within the resort city.

At the same meeting last week, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved a request to shut down the Atlantic City location and reopen in Pennsauken, Camden County. The business’ parent company, Acreage CCF NJ, cited the Boardwalk ban on recreational weed in its application to the CRC.

There is a $10,000 application fee for approval to relocate a medical cannabis site. This is the first cannabis business in the state to apply to do so.

Jeff Brown, the commission’s executive director, told members the final approval would be contingent on the company presenting a plan for access to medical cannabis for the patients now using the Atlantic City site.

Commission member Charles Barker did not want any vote to take place until the plan was submitted, and voted against the approval.

“My thought would be that we get the plan and ensure that it’s adequate for patients before voting on a matter that transitions somebody to another location,” he said.

The Botanist offers up a friendly and knowledgeable space in South Jersey to stock up on marijuana It used to be, if you wanted some weed, whether to smoke or bake into a batch of brownies, you had to keep things (where you got it, that you had it and that you were going to consume it in some way) pretty hush-hush. After all, marijuana, in all of its many names — dope, pot, grass, weed, ganja … the list goes on — was illegal.

Brown said there are additional medical cannabis locations in the city now, and more on the way.

“There are options,” he said. “Making sure patients are taken care of is our number one priority.”

Another member, Sam Delgado, said if a CVS closes in someone’s neighborhood, they are still able to go to Rite-Aid. MPX opened a little over 1,000 feet from The Botanist.

Before approving the move to recreational sales at MPX, the board received assurances that there was more than enough cannabis to meet patient needs.

There was no response to a request for comment from The Botanist or its parent company. The person answering the phone at the Egg Harbor Township location said interview requests would need to be emailed to the press office, and no one responded to a sent request.

The Atlantic City votes by the CRC were overshadowed by a remarkable vote against renewing the annual license for the state’s largest cannabis company, CuraLeaf, after the company shut down operations at one of its cultivation sites.

Commission members cited job losses and the fact that the company did not notify regulators of the decision. At the public meeting, members said it was a matter of changing markets and the fact that the company’s other cultivation facility was more efficient and state-of-the-art.

The stand did not last long. In an emergency meeting held virtually Monday, the CRC board vacated the Thursday vote.

The third annual NorStep 420 Fest celebrates the growing acceptance of recreational marijuana There still seems to be a degree of cloudiness regarding cannabis’ complete acceptance as a legal recreational substance in the Garden State, but events such as the NorStep 420 Fest – happening for the third year from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in and around Atlantic City’s Orange Loop Amphitheater – serve to not only celebrate marijuana’s impending legality, but to help folks become more informed and enlightened.

No one from Curaleaf responded to a request for comment. In a statement posted to the company website, Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin described the Monday vote as vindication, calling the vote “an incredible victory for our 500 NJ team members.”

Curaleaf operates more than a hundred dispensaries across the states that have legalized cannabis, and holds New Jersey licenses to grow and sell cannabis.

More proposals for cannabis sales are on the way for Atlantic City, including large-scale plans for a cannabis business inside the Claridge Hotel and a block-sized cannabis growing and manufacturing business at Atlantic Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed off on adult-use sales at MPX on Wednesday, and was part of the grand opening of Design 710, which hopes to be selling to the recreational market this summer.

“There are many events and plans on the horizon, and we are excited to begin. We are happy to be part of the neighborhood fabric of Atlantic City,” Casile said.

MPX NJ has a cultivation facility in Pleasantville and is set to open an additional medical dispensary in Gloucester Township soon, with plans for another location in South Jersey to be completed later this year.

For the Atlantic City location, MPX staff said the location will offer education on cannabis and responsible consumption.

“We believe that cannabis has the potential to improve the lives of many people, and we are excited to be part of this growing industry,” MPX General Manager Janine Ratliff said.

New Jersey voters strongly supported cannabis legalization in a 2020 referendum, joining a still-growing number of states to legalize weed sales and possession. Cannabis remains listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the federal government, a classification reserved for the most dangerous drugs, said to have no medical benefits and a high potential for abuse.

PHOTOS from 420 Fest 2022 at Bourre in Atlantic City 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre 042122-pac-nws-bourre