Weed plans for former seafood plant gets boost in Middle vote

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday unanimously reiterated its support for a cannabis operation proposed for Indian Trail Road.
The resolution will bolster the efforts of Insa of Easthampton, Massachusetts, to get a state license to grow marijuana for the medical market at a former seafood processing plant, said Committeeman Theron “Ike” Gandy.
As approved, the resolution cites the potential economic benefit and redevelopment of an otherwise blighted property.
One neighbor emphatically opposed the plan at the start of the meeting on Monday, but the committee has backed the idea for years as Insa has sought one of 24 medical cannabis licenses.
According to Gandy, the latest vote will help ease the way for a state license, a necessary step for the project. He described it as more detailed than previous resolutions and includes specific language required for state approval of the license.
Insa applied for the state medical marijuana license in 2019.
Since then, the legal and business landscapes for cannabis in New Jersey have changed dramatically, with voters overwhelmingly approving a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana last year. Industry groups have expressed frustration over the lengthy process for approving the latest round of medical licenses.
Some neighboring towns have said yes to allowing sales, including West Cape May and Lower Township. Several others have given an emphatic no, including Ocean City and Upper Township. For clarity, under New Jersey law, banning local sales does not prevent residents from possessing or using cannabis, nor does it prevent companies from delivering cannabis within municipal boundaries.
Insa’s plans call for cannabis to be grown and processed in a new building at the site of the former La Monica seafood plant in the Goshen section of the township, and sold there to those with medical marijuana cards. In previous interviews, Steve Reilly, the co-owner of Insa, has said the company still wants a medical license and is considering expanding into growing for the recreational market, but does not plan to sell to the general public at that site. The company could explore opening a separate dispensary or sell to other retailers.
In Massachusetts, the company operates medical and recreational facilities.
As Gandy pointed out after the Monday meeting, once the first dispensaries open for adult use in New Jersey, all of the cannabis and products including cannabis offered for sale will need to be grown in the state.
While New Jersey has joined multiple other states in legalization, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, listed as among the most dangerous drugs. That means shipping between states is a federal crime, even if both states allow marijuana possession and sales.
The township is also moving to allow Insa to grow for the recreational cannabis market.
An ordinance set for a public hearing and final vote on Oct. 18 would allow the cultivation and preparation of cannabis for the recreational market in the township.
In August, Township Committee banned cannabis sales or production for the recreational market in all zones, in a vote that took place before a state deadline for towns to take action. If the township did not approve an ordinance by an August deadline, it could not have voted to ban the use for another five years.
As introduced, the ordinance would allow cultivation and manufacture of cannabis for adults, but does not approve direct sales to recreational customers in any zone in the township.
Insa presented its plan to build a 40,000-square–foot cannabis facility three years ago. Township officials, including Police Chief Christopher Leusner and administrator Kim Krauss, investigated the company and spoke with officials in Springfield, Massachusetts, about operations there.
In June, Township Committee held a workshop meeting to hear from residents on whether to allow cannabis businesses, which could bring a tax boost to help the local budget and may mean year-round local jobs.
Just 10 people attended the meeting, including several who plan to open retail cannabis operations themselves.
On Monday, resident Kathy Mangan, who lives near the proposed site, had questions about the plans. She opposes the idea.
“What are we talking about here as far as a marijuana plant?” she said. Township officials explained the proposal for Indian Trail Road, adding that it would still need approval of a state license.
“We gave them approval two years ago for that, absolutely,” Gandy said.
“It’s very, very, very disturbing to me,” Mangan said. “I will not be railroaded by marijuana in any way, shape or form down by where I live. If you want it where you live, then more power to you.”
Gandy said he understood her concerns, but she was skeptical that the township would block the project.
“It’s still going to be built whether we like it or not,” she said.
In previous discussions, Gandy had been the most consistent skeptic of cannabis sales on the three-member Township Committee, expressing concerns about enforcement and other potential problems.
After the meeting on Monday, he said his position on allowing local sales is softening as he speaks to residents and considers the issue. He compared it to allowing the sale of beer, which typically does not end up being consumed in the store’s parking lot.
Gandy, a Republican, is seeking reelection this year, facing off against Democratic nominee Quanette Vasser-McNeal. With Mayor Tim Donohue absent, Gandy ran the meeting on Monday.
