Weed plans for former seafood plant get boost in Middle Township vote

Some neighboring towns have said yes to allowing sales, including West Cape May and Lower Township. Several others have given an emphatic no, including Ocean City and Upper Township. Under New Jersey law, banning local sales does not prevent residents from possessing or using cannabis, nor does it prevent companies from delivering cannabis within municipal boundaries.

Insa’s plans call for cannabis to be grown and processed in a new building at the site of the former La Monica seafood plant in the Goshen section of the township, and sold there to those with medical marijuana cards. In previous interviews, Steve Reilly, co-owner of Insa, has said the company still wants a medical license and is considering expanding into growing for the recreational market, but does not plan to sell to the general public at that site. The company could explore opening a separate dispensary or selling to other retailers.

In Massachusetts, the company operates medical and recreational facilities.

As Gandy pointed out after the Monday meeting, once the first dispensaries open for adult use in New Jersey, all of the cannabis and products including cannabis offered for sale will need to be grown in the state.