Wedding bells after retirement for longtime Atlantic County commissioners' clerk

NORTHFIELD — The retirement party for longtime Clerk to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners Sonya Harris had a surprise twist, much like other events in her life.

Her “special friend” Leon Baptist, of Philadelphia, proposed to her in front of more than 160 people at her retirement party this month at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

“He called me up, he had a beautiful bouquet of roses and was talking and talking. He reached into his pocket and I said, ‘Don’t tell me this is happening right now’,” said Harris, 64, of Pleasantville.

It was, and she said yes.

Harris’ last county commissioner meeting was Tuesday, where she was honored and feted.

Leaving employment Dec. 31 after 40 years with the board also means starting a new life with her fiance, a retired IT manager for the IRS.

“You have big high heels to fill,” said Commissioner Frank X. Balles to Deputy Clerk Tara Silipena, who takes over as clerk on Jan. 1.

The board passed a resolution honoring Harris that took several minutes to read, as it listed her accomplishments over the years.

Amy Gatto called her a strong female mentor in a teary tribute, saying she helped her navigate “strong personalities” as a young woman elected to office.

Harris started as legislative aide to the board after graduating from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she concentrated in business administration.

When she started, “I didn’t even know what freeholders did,” she said Monday.

For most of her time on the job, commissioners were called freeholders. In the five counties that have an elected county executive, including Atlantic, the board of county commissioners serves as the county legislature.

Former Atlantic City police officer and city council member Hank Tyner, who was a friend of her then-husband, and the late freeholder and Assemblywoman Dolores Cooper helped her to get an interview, she said, and she got the job.

She learned quickly what the board was all about from the clerk at the time, Tom Somers, and her nine bosses, she said.

A few years later Harris was going to graduate school in New York City with plans to go into labor relations, when she unexpectedly became pregnant, she said.

“I stopped traveling. Being a mom kind of superseded the master’s degree,” Harris said. “My doctor had told me I wasn’t able to have children.”

She eventually had two children, now adults, a 31-year-old son and 28-year-old daughter, she said. She also has two granddaughters, one grandson and another on the way.

In 2000 Harris was promoted to deputy clerk and in 2007 clerk to the board.

“Tara has been with me 10 years,” Harris said of the next clerk. “She’s been a good student and great employee. She’s going to do a great job.”

Harris, a Republican, ran for County Clerk in 2006, but lost to Edward McGettigan, who served through 2021.

She has also been president of the county’s Federation of Republican Women, and has been involved in many nonprofit organizations.

“One thing Tom Somers said to me when I started here, it doesn’t matter what political party someone belongs to, they all get treated the same,” Harris said. “I’m safe to say I never had conflicts over what my political affiliation has been, and serving the board I have tried to be as fair as possible.”

She gravitated to the Republican Party because she is naturally conservative, she said, and felt it was a good fit.

“People I know in local clubs and on the county committee are really good people,” Harris said. “Everybody wants the same things: A better quality of life for themselves, their children and grandchildren.”

Her parents were both from Tennessee and lived through segregation and the start of the Civil Rights movement. They were not politically involved, but stressed the importance of voting, she said.

“Because so many people struggled and died for you to have the right to vote,” she said. “I also instilled that in my children.”

Her parents were also Democrats, but respected her choice of the GOP, Harris said.

Not everybody does.

“I remember one gentleman from the South said, when he told his father he was a Republican, his father hit the roof,” Harris said.

“He told him, ‘Dad, I don’t know anybody more conservative than you. You should be a Republican,’” Harris said.

Surprise twists are something Harris has been open to.

She met her now-fiance through one of her sisters, and her first date didn’t go very well, she said.

Family members “were determined we were going to meet,” she said, so they had a date at Joe’s Maplewood in Hammonton last December.

“We finished eating, and I thought, ‘All righty, so that went quick,’” she said. “He was super quiet.”

It took about a month and a half for him to ask her on another date. This time he cooked for her at his home.

“As much as he likes to cook I like to eat,” she said. “We had the nicest conversation. He was a lot more relaxed in his home. ... I found out he’s not super quiet at all.”

Now they are planning a road trip to meet two of his four kids she hasn’t yet met, and are considering a fall wedding.

Another happy twist in Harris’ life.