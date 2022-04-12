Website names South Jersey sub shops on list of nation's best

Two Atlantic County sub shops were named recently by Mashed.com as having some of the best Italian hoagies in the country.
On its list, Mashed placed White House Subs in Atlantic City at 12 and Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing at 2.
"These are smaller than White House's half-size subs, but plenty filling for anyone," a reviewer said of the Sugar Hill's Italian Stallion. "The meats were as good or better than White House, and their tomatoes were the epitome of Jersey garden fresh. I even liked their peppers better."
Mashed credits Atlantic City's White House for supplying hungry diners with half and whole-sized subs that can feed multiple people.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.