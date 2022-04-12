 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Website names South Jersey sub shops on list of nation's best

  • 0
Ducktown Atlantic City

The White House Sub Shop at Arctic and Mississippi Avenues in Atlantic City, is multi-generation family owned business and an institution in the Ducktown section of the city. A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank will be announced at a press conference on Monday. Sunday July 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Two Atlantic County sub shops were named recently by Mashed.com as having some of the best Italian hoagies in the country.

On its list, Mashed placed White House Subs in Atlantic City at 12 and Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing at 2. 

"These are smaller than White House's half-size subs, but plenty filling for anyone," a reviewer said of the Sugar Hill's Italian Stallion. "The meats were as good or better than White House, and their tomatoes were the epitome of Jersey garden fresh. I even liked their peppers better." 

Mashed credits Atlantic City's White House for supplying hungry diners with half and whole-sized subs that can feed multiple people.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Neptune’s decades-lone summer is strangely cooler than expected

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News