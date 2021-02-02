Website glitch causes dozens to lose spot in vaccine appointment line for Atlantic City mega site

Dozens of South Jersey residents reported experiencing a glitch on the website to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City mega site Tuesday that booted them from their place in line.

Residents vented frustrations on several social media sites Tuesday afternoon. Many reported being in the queue to get an appointment at 3:05 p.m. for which there were 1,180 available slots. However, after they received a “spot in line” and the site said it was their turn to book the appointment, users received an error code and lost their place in line.

Shortly after the queue opened, a Twitter account with the name VaxxUpdates, which describes itself as “Helping Eligible New Jersey Residents Secure A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment,” noted the same glitch, with several others replying they had a similar issue and sharing screen shots.

AtlantiCare spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said the health provider identified the issue that was causing the glitch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}