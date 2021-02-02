Website glitch causes dozens to lose spot in vaccine appointment line for Atlantic City mega site

Dozens of South Jersey residents reported experiencing a glitch on the website to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City mega site Tuesday that booted them from their place in line.
A spokesperson for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, which is operating the website, had not responded to a request for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents vented frustrations on several social media sites Tuesday afternoon. Many reported a similar experience of being in the queue to get an appointment at 3:05 p.m. for which there were 1,180 available slots. However, after they received a “spot in line” and the site said it was their turn to book the appointment, users received an error code and lost their place in line.
“So frustrating. This system is a joke,” one resident wrote in an Egg Harbor Township community forum on Facebook.
Shortly after the queue opened, a Twitter account with the name VaxxUpdates, which describes itself as “Helping Eligible New Jersey Residents Secure A COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment,” noted the same glitch, with several others replying they had a similar issue and sharing screen shots.
Access to vaccine appointments has been an issue in the state since it opened up eligibility to include about 4 million residents last month.
New Jersey is in phase 1A/1B of its vaccination plan, which includes health care workers and volunteers, long-term care residents and staff, and first responders, as well as residents 65 and over, and individuals 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions including cancer, heart conditions, obesity, Type 2 diabetes and smokers.
The reliance on the internet to schedule appointments in New Jersey has been particularly troublesome for senior citizens who are having a hard time navigating the websites.
In response, New Jersey launched a hotline to help those without internet access to preregister for the vaccine. The call center can be reached at 855-568-0545 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
