Inches of rain fell over parts of South Jersey Wednesday. However, our unsettled, stormy stretch since Friday will exit Wednesday night. In it's place will be bright, humidity-free weather. Hurricane Lee will bring dangerous seas and possibly coastal flooding into the weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the details.
Here are all of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
Arlene 2023
Bret: June 19, 2023
Cindy: June 22, 2023
Don: July 14, 2023
Emily: Aug 15, 2023
Franklin: Aug. 20, 2023
Gert: Aug. 21, 2023
Harold: Aug. 21, 2023
Idalia: Aug. 24, 2023
Hurricane Idalia in review: What went right, what went wrong, where do we go from here?
Jose: Aug. 31, 2023
Katia: Sept. 1, 2023
Lee: Sept. 5, 2023
Margot (Pronounced MAR-go): Sept. 7, 2023
