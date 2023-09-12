Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Tuesday will be the last decent day for boating in the Atlantic Ocean until Hurricane Lee passes. Expect a mostly dry day to go along with it, after early fog.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Tuesday will be the last decent day for boating in the Atlantic Ocean until Hurricane Lee passes. Expect a mostly dry day to go along with it, after early fog.
Here are all of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
Arlene 2023
Courtesy NOAA
Bret: June 19, 2023
Bret developed in the open tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean on June 19. A storm forming this far east is very unusual for this time of the year. Only Tropical Storm Ana in 1979, Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016 and Tropical Storm Elsa are among the small number of systems that have formed in this area.
Courtesy NOAA
Cindy: June 22, 2023
Cindy made history. When it tuned into a tropical storm on June 22, 2023 became the first year on record where two named storms (tropical storm or hurricane) developed in the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean in the month of June.
The main development region is an area from the Lesser Antilles east to the west coast of Africa, typically between 10 and 25 degrees north latitude.
Courtesy NOAA
Don: July 14, 2023
Don developed as a subtropical storm Friday, July 14 between Bermuda and the Azores island chain.
A subtropical storm means the system has characteristics of both a cold core storm, like a nor'easter, and a warm-core storm, like a hurricane.
Courtesy NOAA
Emily: Aug 15, 2023
Tropical Storm Emily formed Aug. 15 but eventually became devoid of deep convection and became a post-tropical cyclone.
By ABI imagery from NOAA
Franklin: Aug. 20, 2023
Franklin formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 20.
Courtesy NOAA
Gert: Aug. 21, 2023
Gert formed on Aug. 21. At the time, it was one of three actively spinning tropical storms in the Atlantic.
By NASA - EOSDIS Worldview
Harold: Aug. 21, 2023
Harold formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 21. According to Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University, Harold was the fourth named storm to develop in less than 40 hours, setting an Atlantic Hurricane Basin record.
By ABI imagery from NOAA
Idalia: Aug. 24, 2023
Hurricane Idalia initially formed Aug. 24 and made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Cedar Key reported a 10.7 foot tide.
By Nighttime IR imagery from NOAA-20 Satellite
Hurricane Idalia in review: What went right, what went wrong, where do we go from here?
Jose: Aug. 31, 2023
Tropical Storm Jose formed on Aug. 31 in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.
By MODIS imagery from NASA
Katia: Sept. 1, 2023
Katia formed from a Tropical Depression on Sept. 1. This is the 12th named storm of the year. Typically, this happens on Oct. 11 .
By VIIRS imagery from NOAA
Lee: Sept. 5, 2023
Tropical Storm Lee formed from a tropical wave of low pressure off the West African coastline on Sept. 5. This ties 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020 as the most active by Sept. 5.
Lee formed into a hurricane, undergoing rapid intensification, taking it from a category one to category five in less than 24 hours.
By SSEC/CIMSS, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Margot (Pronounced MAR-go): Sept. 7, 2023
After a few hours as a Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm Margot formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 7, 2023. It turned into a hurricane, but remained spinning in the open Atlantic, well away from land.
Joe Martucci
Interactive: Hurricanes in the North Atlantic, 1980-2022
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
jmartucci@pressofac.com
Twitter/X @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.