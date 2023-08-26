Isolated showers and storms will be around Saturday, but it won’t be enough to cancel your outdoor plans. The last full week of the tourist season next week will be unsettled. Hurricane Franklin will churn up the waves while rain falls from another system.

Like a weekend morning, this cold front will take it’s time. It’s not in much of a rush to clear New Jersey. In previous columns, I said a few showers and storms would come in the afternoon. I am going to expand this to any point in the day, just given the slow motion of the front.

I still believe that the vast majority of your day will be dry, at least 90% of it. Humidity will fall, but only from feeling very muggy to just muggy.

Morning lows will be around 70 degrees. Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. The shore will peak in the low 80s. With the humidity, expect a peak heat index 90 to 95 degrees, even at the beaches.

Saturday night will be mainly clear. The gentle north wind will continue to slowly lower how muggy it feels outside. It’ll be a beautiful night to take in the boardwalk’s food, sounds of the rollercoasters and crashing ocean waves.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees, with a few spots in the rural Pine Barrens near 65 degrees.

Sunday should wind up dry, but my confidence is lowering. A weak low pressure system in Virginia will be a thorn in our side, trying to throw rain our way.

I believe the northerly winds and the somewhat drier air will diminish the rain before it gets here. It could get mostly cloudy, though.

Bark in the Park in Absecon and the Bay Atlantic Symphony by the Sea in Avalon should go on without an issue. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 70s late morning. Then, the sea breeze will kick in, keeping the shore there while inland areas rise up into the mid-80s.

Clouds will move in Sunday night, as a warm front approaches the region. There won’t be rain yet, but it will get muggier with the onshore wind. Lows will be in the mid-60s inland to around 70 at the beaches.

Monday will then be the transition day into an unsettled pattern. Expect a dry morning. Clouds will eventually build in and we’ll see a few late day or evening downpours.

Tuesday through Wednesday will be the least pleasant days of the week. Hurricane Franklin should move north and pass west of Bermuda. That storm will actually keep the rain-making front near us, as Franklin prevents it from moving eastward, out to sea.

Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms. With tropical moisture area, flooding rains will threaten in a few spots. The good news is that neither day will be a washout and winds will stay fairly light.

Speaking of flooding, coastal flooding should be an issue. With Franklin churning up the waves, and the blue moon Thursday, minor (nuisance) to moderate (impactful) stage flooding will be likely for any of the high tides Tuesday into Wednesday. For the shore folks, know where to move your cars if you need to.

In addition, high surf and a high risk of rip currents will be likely. It will be hard to take the kayak or boats out on the ocean side. The bays will naturally be calmer.

We’ll talk about it as we get closer.