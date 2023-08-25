Strong to severe storms will weaken as they move in from the west Friday morning, keeping South Jersey with more well-behaved rain. A second round of storms will be around Friday evening. Then, we break for plenty of weekend sunshine, with just one chance of a shower.

A notoriously hard to predict mesoscale convective system should dive out of the Midwest pre-dawn Friday.

It’s a good bet to expect some wet weather between 6 a.m. and noon Friday. Morning lows will be around 70 degrees and it will be humid.

The wettest areas will be in places like Hammonton or Bridgeton, far away from the ocean. A reasonable wettest case scenario is two to three hours of rain within this window, with gusty winds and isolated areas of roadway flooding.

On the other hand, a drier case scenario would be spotty showers that break up as they reach the Jersey Shore.

Either case, our risk for severe weather will be low, though we may start the day with national news reports on the severe weather in the Midwest.

After the rain passes, a warm front will lift north through the state. That will unlock sunshine from the shores of the Delaware Bay on north. It’ll stay sticky and be warmer than that cool Thursday we had. Afternoon highs will be between 80 and 85 degrees on a south wind.

A line or lines of showers and storms will flare back up around 6 p.m. The potential for wet weather will be around until 2 a.m. Again, severe weather isn’t likely, but a heavy 30 minute or so downpour is certainty possible.

High school football kicks off Friday. We have four games in Ocean City for Battle By the Beach alone. The 10 a.m. Mainland Regional High School game and the 7 p.m. Ocean City vs. Pleasantville games are the ones with brief wet weather. A lightning delay isn’t ruled out either. Otherwise, we’re good.

Overnight, we’ll clear out a bit. It’ll still be muggier, so lows will only be around 70 degrees again, above average inland, seasonable at the shore.

Saturday will see a high pressure slowly fill in from the west. The key word is slowly. Overall, we’ll have an increase in sunshine as the day goes on.

However, isolated p.m. showers and storms will be around as the sunshine creates unstable air. That should then tap into the residual moisture left over from Friday night’s cold front.

If it rains where you are, it’ll be brief, 30 minutes at most. Keep the cookouts and beach time for the day and just run inside quickly if you need to.

Highs should get to the mid-80s Saturday on a northerly wind. You’ll notice the hint of low, fall humidity by day’s end.

Saturday night will then be wonderful. We’ll have a fairly clear sky, the humidity will be on the lower side and temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. All outdoor plans will be great.

We then will wrap it up with another stellar Sunday to be outside. Highs will be in the low 80s just the beaches to the inland towns, as a northeast wind blows. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds, as rain should hold to New England.