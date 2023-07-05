The remainder of the week will be much like the early part. It will be a “cut, copy and paste” kind of forecast.

That means morning sun, a few afternoon storms, evening coastal flooding and lots of humidity in South Jersey.

Our weather pattern is pretty static. Aloft, we continue to be on the outskirts of a trough of low pressure, with the occasional dip of the jet stream our way. That keeps the stormier weather around.

At the surface, we will be on the fringe of high pressure for the rest of the week. That keeps our temperatures up and allows humidity to continue to work into the region. It also keeps us mostly, but not completely, dry.

In an update from previous forecasts, I do keep showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Previously, it was just Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Friday, the forecast will look the same. The early morning will see low clouds and fog. By 9 a.m., we’ll break for sunshine. If you absolutely must have a dry window of time for a project or event, shoot for doing it between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

From 1 p.m. until about sunset, showers and storms will be around.

Just as was the case for the past week or so, keep your outdoor plans but have a place to run inside in case a downpour comes.

A little different from the past week, daily sea breezes should keep these storms away from the shore. If you’re off this week, you’ll take it. The beach, boat and boardwalk look fine.

Any storm could bring flooding rain, with a quick inch or two. Damaging winds or hail will be unlikely but can’t be ruled out. I don’t see a severe weather threat like we had the past few days.

Storms will wane during the evening. However, we will get coastal flooding during each evening high tide cycle.

Expect up to 4 inches of saltwater on the bayside roadways prone to flooding. This will occur from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights. If you see floodwater, turn around. That saltwater can corrode your car.

A few areas of fog will be around with otherwise mainly clear skies.

Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 60s for Buena Borough and inland towns, with low 70s in Atlantic City and the shore.

Afternoon highs will be 85 to 90 degrees inland, with Friday being the coolest in that range. The beaches will top out around 80 degrees late morning to midday and slide into the 70s for the afternoon, based on that sea breeze.

Finally, thanks to everyone who watched the livestream of the Smithville Fourth of July parade on our website and on Facebook. It was great meeting those of you who were at the parade, too!