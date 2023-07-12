So close yet so far away is how the saying goes. Tuesday failed to hit 90 degrees inland, which would have started our first heat wave of 2023. However, 90s should arrive Wednesday and remain Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be on track for morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Then, inland highs will reach the low to mid-90s. The exceptions will be from the Garden State Parkway corridor to the bayside area. Towns like Pleasantville and Somers Point should stay around 90 degrees for a high.

At the shore, highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s. Daily sea breezes will slide temperatures lower into the 80s as the day goes on, though.

Evening temperatures will slide into the 80s and 70s.

While Wednesday’s and Thursday’s temperatures look the same, it will feel different to us.

Wednesday will continue in the footsteps of Tuesday, with dew points in the “touch humid” 60- to 65-degree range.

By Thursday, we’ll be back to the humid air. Dew points around 70 degrees will make it feel sultry out. A breezy wind out of the southwest will blow, too.

It’s fair to ask how will these two days will be in the 90s inland when it didn’t happen Tuesday. I can’t say with certainty but believe it comes down to two factors.

First, both mornings will be milder than Tuesday’s, which was in the mid-60s. We’ll be three to five degrees warmer Wednesday, giving us a head start of sorts.

Secondly, temperatures aloft will be a bit warmer going forward. That will translate down to the surface.

In terms of rain, Wednesday will be dry. In fact, there will be plenty of blue sky like Tuesday.

Thursday is shaping up to be a “boom or bust” scenario. A cluster of organized thunderstorms will come out of the Midwest and head toward us during the evening.

If they hold together, severe weather will threaten during the evening. Damaging winds would be the biggest threat.

If they don’t, anything from rain showers to even dry weather will be likely.

In short, expect most of the daytime hours Thursday to be OK for outdoor plans. Just make sure to stay cool and hydrated in the heat and humidity.

By Friday, we’ll be back to our typical airmass thunderstorms, lasting throughout the weekend.

The highest coverage of storms will be inland and during the p.m. hours Friday. However, isolated showers will be around Friday morning.

If you can tolerate some risk for rain, you’ll be alright, but your driest times will be in the morning. Highs will go back into the 80s everywhere, with a humid feel.

Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. Expect a dry morning with afternoon and evening storms. Sunday will see slightly more places wet than Saturday. Pool or ocean time will be OK.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore. It’ll be muggy, too.

Patchy fog with temperatures in the 70s is expected each night.