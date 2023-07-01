While there will be morning rain Sunday, it will be the afternoon thunderstorm potential that threatens to bring winds of more than 60 mph, hail and heavy rainfall.

In between will be a solid chunk of dry time with a blue, not hazy gray, sky. Rain activity will decrease Monday, and we likely will be dry for the Fourth of July.

It won’t look the nicest to start Sunday. Again, though, I do see dry time afterwards. Showers will be around until roughly 9 a.m. No severe weather will be likely with this. Given the tropical air mass we’ll be in, any shower could produce localized roadway flooding.

By 9 a.m., a warm front should lift through most of South Jersey. After that, we’ll get some sunshine and southerly winds.

That should shoot temperatures up from the 65- to 70-degree range for morning lows. How much warming, and what kind of severe weather threat we get, will depend on how much sunshine we see.

I have a high in the mid-80s for Weymouth Township and inland places to the upper 70s for Longport and the shore. I can’t see us going full sunny, but we’ll get decent breaks of sunshine.

A thunderstorm threat would will mean scattered thunderstorms from 2 to roughly 9 p.m. The driest spots will be east of the Garden State Parkway. Any thunderstorm could bring a quick inch of rain, leading to flooding issues. Somewhere within South Jersey, a storm or two should bring damaging winds and small hail.

You still don’t need to cancel outdoor plans with this forecast, unless what you’re doing has no area for dry cover.

This forecast does have wiggle room. If we wind up fairly cloudy Sunday, expect just isolated heavy showers. Flooding could be an issue in spots, but the damaging winds and hail won’t.

If we do break for a long period of plentiful sunshine, we’ll destabilize the atmosphere significantly. A line of multiple storms would pass.

Severe weather and flooding would be a bigger threat.

Furthermore, it would be a hotter day. Many inland spots would reach 90 degrees, with a heat index in the mid-90s. The shore would be in the low 80s.

A few showers will still be around after 9 p.m. Similar to Saturday night, heavy downpours will be possible, but no severe weather. Evening plans should take this into consideration. We’ll fall into the 70s and stay there overnight.

I believe Monday morning will start off dry. We should have a mix of sun and clouds until showers and storms flare up after 1 p.m. or so.

With low pressure in New England, and moving away, there will be less unstable air for these storms to tap into. A few downed power lines or trees down cannot be ruled out, but it’s less than a 50/50 chance for anywhere in South Jersey.

Storms will move from southwest to northeast during the afternoon. My outdoor advice would still be to keep your plans if you can tolerate a rain risk. It’ll be good to have an indoor plan B to seek shelter in case of a storm. If you’re on the water, be aware that lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s inland, with low 80s at the coast.

Storm coverage will wane during the evening. We should be dry by 10 p.m. It’ll be a great night to celebrate the extra long holiday weekend.

Then we get to Independence Day, and I come with more positive news compared to the last time we spoke.

We look to be completely dry. The morning will feature sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds. Any thunderstorms should stay to our north and east.

All of our parades throughout the region should be fine. It’ll be warming into the 70s and 80s with that typical July muggy feel.

Afternoon activities will be very warm but rain-free. Highs will range from the low 90s well inland to the upper 80s near the Parkway corridor to the low 80s at the beaches. The rip current risk will be on the lower side.

Conditions will be great for evening fireworks to celebrate America and cap off the weekend. Expect temperatures in the 70s.