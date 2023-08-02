The air conditioning can stay off, and the sunglasses can stay on. Yet despite these shades of September weather, rounds of evening coastal flooding continue to be an issue near the bays.

If you were around the bays Sunday and Monday evenings, you’ve seen the tidal flooding.

It’s not a lot — at most it’s blocking one lane of a road. However, it is a nuisance.

You can expect more of that for the Wednesday and Thursday evening high tides. Up to three inches of salt water flooding will be on the susceptible roads in towns along the bays for up to three hours. The timing for this will be between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

If you see flood water, turn around. The salt will corrode your car or truck over time.

The flooding is caused by the Full Sturgeon Supermoon we had Tuesday, which raises the levels of our high tides (and lowers our low tide heights). In addition, the onshore winds, even though they are light, still push in additional water, putting us into flood stage.

We continue this early fall-like stretch during the dog days of summer.

With the center of Canadian high pressure overhead, we’ll have a clear, calm morning. That’ll make it cool.

We’ll talk about upper 50s for Galloway Township and towns along the Garden State Parkway. Farther inland — say, Weymouth Township — lows should be down into the 50s. This will make it the coolest morning since at least June 22.

The coast stays moderated by the bay and ocean. However, it’ll still be plenty comfy, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

A gentle wind from the north will come out of the east as the day goes on. I expect highs to be similar to Tuesday. That will mean at or just above 80 degrees inland, with upper 70s at the beaches. Put on the sunscreen, and you’ll have a great day outside.

The evening will fall into the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. All outdoor activities will continue to be great. Thursday morning lows will be a few degrees milder than the past couple, with 60s everywhere.

Thursday will start off with low humidity, but it will get a bit sticker as the day goes on.

Expect early sun to give way to clouds. A cold front, tied to a parent low-pressure system moving east through Eastern Canada, will approach.

An inland shower or storm will be possible after 3 p.m. I expect most of your outside plans to be just fine, though. Highs will around 80 at the shore, with mid-80s inland.

The unsettled weather will really be from Thursday night to Friday evening. Expect spotty showers everywhere after 8 p.m. Thursday and into the night.

Friday morning will have isolated showers. I expect most of you to be rain free. Then, more numerous pockets of rain and storms will flare up during the afternoon.

A run or bike ride should be short enough where you have dry time. However, a construction project or a full day laying out on the boat or sand is unlikely.

It will be more humid, with highs in the upper 70s at the shore and low 80s inland.

The good news is that the rain clears by Saturday morning. It looks to me like Sunday is trending toward being rain free as well.

Finally, it was nice to meet everyone in Ventnor at National Night Out Tuesday evening. Looking forward to seeing everyone at more events in the future.