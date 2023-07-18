Heat, sun, storms, humidity and a side of wildfire smoke: It is peak summer, at least for 2023. Inland temperatures in the 90s will continue Tuesday, with 80s after. Expect 80s at the shore all week. A few storms will be around each day, too.

The hazy grayish-blue sky from Monday will be back Tuesday. Another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires will blow overhead. Smoke is coming from wildfires in both Western and Eastern Canada this time around. It’s being carried around a large, counter-clockwise swirling area of upper-level low pressure centered in Ontario.

Thankfully, air quality will be OK for the day at the Jersey Shore and South Jersey. However, if you’ll be traveling to Philadelphia or the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and have breathing problems, the smoke will make it difficult.

Otherwise, the weather for the rest of the week will be like this: We’ll have a general mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Overnight and early mornings will see patchy, dense fog as the dew point hovers around a sticky 70 degrees.

There will be a few deviations from this. For example, a solid period of rain is possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, as an area of surface low pressure rides in from the Mid-South.

No severe weather is likely. Isolated areas of roadway flooding are possible, given the humid airmass.

Bike rides, beach and boat time, and outdoor work will all be OK as long as you have somewhere to seek shelter in case a storm comes. Any plans that have no tolerance for rain should find rain-free conditions during the morning. That will be particularly true Wednesday, where more substantial rain threatens late.

Morning temperatures will start out around 70 degrees for Buena Vista Township and inland areas. For Brigantine and the shore, expect the balmy mid-70s.

Afternoon highs Tuesday will be in the low 90s inland, where the heat index will be 95 to 100 degrees for a time. After that though, highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

At the shore, expect highs in the low to mid-80s. Daily sea breezes Tuesday through Thursday will drop temperatures into the 70s midday, only to rise back into the 80s later in the afternoon. Friday will most likely have a land breeze.

For now, the shore is shaping up for a vey good weekend. Saturday looks dry, with a weak area of surface high pressure in store. Sunday should have isolated p.m. thunderstorms.

Finally, I handed up a “B” to this past weekend in the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card. The coast had great weather Friday and Saturday. Most of the beaches were just too wet and humid to really enjoy Sunday, though, which dragged the score down a bit.