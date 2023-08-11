The two funnel clouds spotted Thursday in South Jersey are now confirmed tornadoes, bringing New Jersey to second place for most tornadoes in a year.

East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County and the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County both had a tornado go through them, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The two now bring the state to 13 twisters for the year. That's tied for the second most since records started in 1950, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist and the National Weather Service.

The 18 tornadoes in 1989 still stand as the most in one year.

Another tornado is possible Saturday in the northern third of the state during the afternoon and evening. Monday also has a risk for tornadoes throughout the state.