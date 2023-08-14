3:45 p.m. Monday update: A flood watch has been issued for all of New Jersey, except Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The watch means that there's the potential for widespread flooded roadways, streams and creeks. If flooding is imminent, a warning will be issued.

Moisture in the atmosphere will be unusually high, even for August. Rain will actually need to fall over you to cause issues but when it rains it could quite literally pour.

Original Story

For the second Monday in a row, the region will have to watch for more severe weather, including tornadoes and flooding.

The threat for severe weather will be between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The flooding rain potential will continue overnight, though. Rain will be sporadic. Some places will be completely dry, most likely in Cape May County. Others, mainly far away from the ocean, will see up to two hours of rain.

A tornado watch may be issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. The watch indicates the ingredients for severe weather are present.

If a tornado or severe weather is imminent, a warning will be issued by the National Weather Service. That's the time to seek shelter immediately.

Extra attention needs to paid Monday night. It'll be dark, storms won't be apparent to us with the naked eye. Many of us will be in homes, some of which mobile homes, which are more dangerous to be in.

While tornadoes are a threat to life and property, damaging winds will be a threat as well, bringing the risk of power outages.

The highest threats for severe weather will be for inland Atlantic, inland Ocean, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties. To the south and north, the risk for tornadoes and damaging winds is lower, but still possible.

Flooding rain will also be a concern, where it does actually rain. Precipitable water values, the amount of water in a slice of the atmosphere, measured in inches, is well above average. It's higher than roughly 80% of what is expected Aug. 14.

The severe weather and flooding risk comes from a warm front that will move north through New Jersey Monday evening.

The north side of the warm front provides the lift (known as convective available potential energy, or CAPE) and spin (known as wind shear) needed to generate severe weather.

This is an unusual setup. Typically, the lift, or CAPE, decreases overnight, as the sun's ability to create unstable air drops.

However, once the warm front approaches during the night, the lift will actually increase. The same will be true with the wind shear.

If caught in a tornado warning, don't panic. Get into a sturdy house or building. Go into the basement if you have one. If not, go to a room without windows and protected by walls. Put a blanket or coat over you to shield yourself from flying objects. Crouch down as low as possible. This will make you a smaller target.

New Jersey is in the midst of another active year for tornadoes. The 13 twisters in the state so far is tied with 2021 for the second most in one year, with records going back to 1950, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

On Thursday, two tornadoes spun through New Jersey. One was in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County, the other was in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, Burlington County.

After Monday night, the next risk of severe weather will come Friday. In between, expect spotty showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into the night. Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable, perfect for the Atlantic City Airshow.