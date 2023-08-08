Despite showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, I expect most of us to be dry each day. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year, with offshore winds keeping the cooling sea breeze away until Thursday.

We’ll be under what we called a “progressive” flow across the Northeastern United States. That means storm systems are fast and fairly weak. Typically, temperatures will stay around average, though during the winter, they can be above average.

For us, that will yield the risk of a shower or storm each afternoon from Tuesday through Thursday.

Given a drying airmass due to winds out of the west, though, only few of us could actually see rain Tuesday. In fact, don’t be surprised if we’re all rain free.

Wednesday will be about the same, too, though I’m a little more convinced that at least someone will see rain.

Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. There is the potential for a damaging wind gust, but the threat will be fairly low. It can rain for up to 90 minutes in any one location.

Otherwise, expect the mornings to be fairly bright. The exception will be Tuesday, which will see areas of fog that will fizzle out by 9 a.m. Even the afternoons will have sun.

Morning low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s across the region.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s Tuesday, even at the beach, as a west wind holds back the sea breeze.

For Wednesday, expect mid- to upper 80s everywhere, with that offshore breeze still going.

By Thursday, the typical sea breeze front will roll in. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, but I expect Atlantic City and the shore to be in the 70s for most of the day.

We’ll then have a likely dry day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable, and the lower dew points will make it feel more like September than August.

The heat will come in for the weekend. That will be driven by southwesterly winds aloft and at the surface, thanks to Bermuda high pressure.

Showers and storms will be around both afternoons. Keep an eye out for severe weather that could bring damaging winds. If you have cookout, pool or beach plans, the earlier the better. Still, though, if you have an indoor plan B available, keep what you have going on.

Inland highs will be at or above 90 degrees, with a humid feel to it. The shore will top out in the lower 80s.

Finally, I gave last weekend’s weather at the shore another B-plus in the latest Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card update. Visit PressofAC.com to see why a B-plus is best and where our grade point average stands thus far.