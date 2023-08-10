South Jersey will be in for an unusual summer soaking Thursday as steady rain passes through. A tornado is possible, too. Anywhere from two to six hours of rain is likely, depending on where you are. Friday will then be warm and rain free.

The driest part of the day will be before 10 a.m. It’ll still be cloudy as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees at daybreak and slowly rise from there. It’ll be soupy, too. Apologies to your hair.

Rain will begin as early as 10 a.m., more than likely well away from the coast, like Hammonton or Upper Deerfield Township. It will then move east as the morning goes into the afternoon and a warm front lifts north through the state.

Cape May County should be mostly if not completely dry through 1 p.m.

The forecast gets tricky from there. Generally, there will be rain around until 7 to 9 p.m. However, there will be a break in the rain, even one to two hour breaks.

This will be after the warm front lifts north and before the cold front moves in.

Again, Cape May County should wind up the driest. Meanwhile, those in Ocean County will be the wettest from 1 p.m. to the end of the storm, as they will be closest to the wet warm front.

In all, expect as little as two hours of rain in Cape May County to up to six hours of rain in Ocean County and far western Atlantic County.

There will be a low-end tornado risk Thursday. The ingredients for tornadoes are not as prevalent as they were Monday, which produced zero twisters in the state. Regardless, have a tornado plan if you are under a warning.

Pockets of rainfall flooding will be around. Totals will range from about a quarter inch in Cape May County to more than an inch in Ocean and far western Atlantic counties.

Highs will only be around 80 degrees inland and upper 70s at the coast, but that will be due to the cloud cover. Winds will be stiff as well, sustained 15-25 mph.

After 9 p.m., we’ll have a slowly clearing sky. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s as it becomes less humid. Winds will come out of the west and weaken.

Expect morning lows Friday to be between 65 and 70 degrees.

Friday will be glorious, similar to what we had Wednesday. Expect sunshine, lower dew points and an offshore breeze that keeps both the shore and the mainland in the mid- to upper 80s.

Finally, an early look at the Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday does lean toward a rain-free day with seasonable temperatures in the resort. I have a piece looking at the climatology of the airshow at PressofAC.com.