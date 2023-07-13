Wednesday brought the heat, and now we’ll add the humidity to our weather equation Thursday, just in time for the hottest part of the year. An afternoon storm is possible, but it will be overnight storms that may bring damaging winds.

Thursday morning lows will be between 70 and 75 degrees. It will be balmy and muggy, too. The dry air from the past two days is over, thanks to a soupy, southwesterly wind.

High temperatures will soar into the mid-90s for places like Hammonton. Egg Harbor Township and those closer to the bays and oceans will be in the low 90s. For Ventnor and the shore, expect mid-80s for highs, as the local sea breeze will develop. Temperatures will be capped there by late morning.

This is all about the same as Wednesday. However, dew points will be near 70 degrees this time, not 60.

Expect an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s inland, getting to around 90 at the beach. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re outside or not in air conditioning.

This heat comes at the right time. As of Wednesday, both Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport are in the hottest time of the year, according to the 1991-2020 climatological average. The marina’s stretch runs from July 12 to Aug. 5, the airport’s from July 6 to Aug. 2.

In terms of rain, just isolated afternoon storms will be around. I expect most of us to be dry.

There is still the low potential for damaging winds as a line of what will be weakening severe storms arrives from the west. However, the timing for this has been kicked back to between 2 and 8 a.m. Friday, regardless of whether it will be plain rain showers or strong thunderstorms.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s, above average for this time of year.

You’ll need the umbrella for the Friday morning rush. It’ll be a good idea to keep it handy if you’re outside all day long, too.

While 8 a.m. to noon likely will be dry, showers and storms will flare up for the rest of the daytime hours. Like usual, those west of the Garden State Parkway will most likely see rain, with the shore seeing a few stray storms. Up to two hours of rain is expected during the afternoon.

It will be a cooler but even muggier day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s under a generally partly cloudy sky.

The storms will wind down after sunset Friday. We’ll have a mainly clear sky intermixed with patchy fog.

