Widespread rain July 25, 28 and 29 has officially cured New Jersey of its drought woes, putting the region back into a place of normalcy not seen since May 30.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, the state is completely drought free. In recent weeks, most of Cape May County, Maurice River Township in Cumberland County and a small portion of southern Atlantic County were placed in a "moderate" drought, the lowest of the four stages the Drought Monitor uses to classify conditions. More than 5% of the state was in drought in the July 25 update.
With the Aug. 3 update, which uses data between July 25 and Aug. 1, those regions have been reclassified to "abnormally dry." This is a transition stage between normal and drought stages.
All of Cape May County, as well as the southern half of Atlantic County and Cumberland County east of a line from Commercial Township to Millville, is in this stage.
People are also reading…
Farther north, abnormally dry conditions in most of inland Ocean County have spread west to the Pine Barrens of Burlington County and a portion of Camden County.
In all, 23% of the state is in abnormally dry conditions.
In southeastern New Jersey, the improvement comes from the recent rainfall, as well as the improvement in groundwater conditions that occurred last week.
The Coastal South region, which includes much of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area, had groundwater reclassified as "severely dry," instead of "extremely dry," in the July 23 update from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Regional Drinking Water Supply Indicators, an improvement.
That said, the July 30 update saw a one-category decrease in the status of 90-day water streamflows, going from "near or above normal" to "moderately dry."
Minor rainfall occurred Friday, though higher rainfall totals will be probable Monday as a low-pressure system passes through the area.
Typically, New Jersey needs an inch of rainfall within the Tuesday-to-Tuesday Drought Monitor data collection period to maintain or improve drought conditions.
July was warmer than you think, we recap the month on Something in the Air
LISTEN: July 2023 Weather Roundup on the Something in the Air podcast
Find all of the Something in the Air podcasts here
More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the first Wednesday of each month. On the third Wednesday, Joe dives in with Jersey's biggest leaders, visionaries, local legends, artists and more to explain how weather influences our lives every day.
The Press of Atlantic City is your home for South Jersey Weather. Headed by Meteorologist Joe Martucci, plan your day with Joe's forecast videos, articles and social media posts. Articles, podcasts, radar, tide gauges and more can all be found on our weather page.
When you need to know, turn to Joe! We're the home of the inland and shore 7-day forecast, year-round.
WATCH: July 2023 Weather Roundup on the Something in the Air podcast
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.