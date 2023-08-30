Day three of coastal flooding, rough seas and rip currents will be Wednesday as the super blue moon and Hurricane Franklin combine. A few rounds of rain will be around through the early afternoon, too. Then, rain will clear for a wonderful Labor Day weekend.

As with Tuesday’s forecast, we’ll break this down category by category.

Idalia to hit Florida as a Major Hurricane, Franklin still alive | Hurricane Hunt Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike the Big Bend of Florida.

Tidal flooding

Up to six inches of salt water will be likely on the susceptible bayside roads during the Wednesday evening high tide, between 7 p.m. and midnight. Expect flooding to last for up to three hours during this time, again.

Basically, if your area flooded Tuesday evening, it will do so again Wednesday. I’ll keep saying it, but avoiding the flood water on the road is best for you and your vehicle. Since the flooding isn’t that widespread, there will be alternate routes available only a few blocks away.

This will be day three of what will be at least a five-day stretch of coastal flooding. Franklin continues to drive water our way, though it will pass the baton to Idalia once we get to Thursday.

The blue super moon, our first since 2018 and last until 2037, will also drive the tides higher (which is also creating an issue in Florida with Idalia).

Either Wednesday or Thursday will have the highest tides, by a difference of an inch or two.

Coastal flooding will hang on until Friday. I believe Saturday would be the latest possible day of it, as winds will blow offshore.

What's the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage? Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property dam…

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

On the water

Expect the ocean to be unsafe to swim in throughout the week. It’s a bummer, since many of us are trying to enjoy the last days of summer.

There will be a high risk of rip currents through Friday. A long period of southeast swell will help drive that. Waves are higher than usual, though we’ve seen worse.

Boaters on the bay should be OK, but a trip to the canyons is discouraged.

The good news is that Labor Day weekend will be fantastic, probably the best weekend of the summer in my book. We’ll have the final grade of the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card late next week, so stay tuned.

Rain Wednesday A line or two of showers and thunderstorms will pass through about 1 p.m. Wednesday. This will be with a cold front that passes the state system partially feeding into the deep tropical moisture of Franklin. Flooding rain will be a threat if you pick up multiple downpours. Severe weather will be unlikely, though. We’ll take the rain, as we’ve been a bit on the dry side.

Morning outdoor plans that aren’t very sensitive to rain could be OK. Otherwise, wait until the afternoon. Lows will be around 70 degrees. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s after the rain ends.

Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend typically has the best weather of the three summer holidays. However, take a look at this.

Friday through Monday should all be mostly sunny or just have high clouds around from Idalia. Dew points and the frizz factor will be low, with a real fall crisp in the air Friday. Highs will range from the 70s Friday and Saturday to the 80s Sunday and Labor Day. Inland spots will reach 90 degrees Monday. Our latest Across the Sky podcast went out Monday. We had a listener question about the Arizona heat this year and car thermometers, so we did an episode on it with a guest from the Oklahoma Mesonet. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or at PressofAC.com.