Note: This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Flash flooding will threaten Sunday night, as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Meanwhile, Sunday day looks to be more dry than not. Moving to the week ahead, expect to be drier and hotter than last week, with inland low to mid 90s.

The risk of roadway flood is high enough that a flood watch was issued for all of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore by the National Weather Service through midnight Sunday night.

If you don't have to drive, particularly when steadier reason occurs during the evening, don't.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, mainly to highlight the risk for 65 mph winds.

For Atlantic and Cumberland counties, the watch is in effect until 6 p.m., for Cape May County, it's until 8 p.m.

Charge up your devices and take in objects that can become projectiles.

Rain and storms will develop between 5 and 7 p.m. from west to east across the state. The final rain will exit between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday.

Rain will be seen in Cumberland and Ocean counties in our corner of the state. As some of us may not be surprised this fact — Cape May County should be the driest.

Therefore, the highest potential for roadway flooding will be in Cumberland and Ocean counties. Any thunderstorm can drop a quick inch of rain, which will be focused on these two counties in southeastern New Jersey.

Severe weather is a low risk. That being said, a damaging wind gust or a tornado will not be ruled out. Flooding continues to be the bigger concern.

Remember, if you’re outside and within 8 miles of lightning, you should moves inside. Those forms of lightning can strike miles away.

After 3 a.m. Monday, we’ll still stay cloudy, but we will be dry. Morning lows Monday will be around 70 to 75 degrees.

For the first time in days, winds will be out of the northwest. This will get rid of that muggy weather and kick away that seabreeze, too.

Expected to clear out only slowly. We’ll go from cloudy to partly cloudy as the day goes on. The afternoon will still see a few showers inland as it uses up the residual moisture from Sunday. I do believe the majority of outdoor plans will be OK.

High temperatures Monday will be in the low to mid-80s everywhere, including the beaches.

Monday night could be a good night to leave the windows open and let the natural air conditioning do its thing. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 70s and 60s. Lows should be in the lower 60s for Port Republica and inland towns, with upper 60s in Longport and the shore.

Following that, we’ll get increasingly hot. Tuesday will be in the 80s. However, Wednesday and Thursday will both be in the low and mid-90s inland. The shore will top out in the mid-80s as well.

Both days look to be dry, so cooling off by your favorite water spot will be good. It will get humid Thursday, with the heat index likely being over 100 inland.