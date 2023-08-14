It’s severe storm season, the time of year where thunderstorms often produce strong and damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

While severe storms are possible from mid-spring to mid fall, summer is our most likely time for severe weather, specifically June, July, and August. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) devised a new and updated scale for forecasting the threat of severe weather each day. Each “thunderstorm risk category” conveys the likelihood of seeing severe storms on any given day.

Remember, the definition of a severe thunderstorm is one that produces 1) strong winds in excess of 58mph 2) large hail to one inch or greater in diameter 3) a tornado. A thunderstorm is not severe if it produces lightning or heavy rain, as any thunderstorm will likely do that.

The new “risk” categories go from one to five, with five the highest probability of seeing severe weather. In order from lowest to highest, they are “marginal”, “slight”, “enhanced”, “moderate”, and “high.”

In most cases, New Jersey will be within the first three categories, marginal, slight, or enhanced.

On our busier and more active days, moderate risks will sometimes happen in New Jersey.

A five, or high risk, is very unlikely in New Jersey, and usually reserved for places farther south and west.

Meteorologists, including myself, will usually reference these risk categories when trying to convey the severe threat ahead of a possible outbreak.

Straight line winds are usually the biggest severe threat here in New Jersey, though hail or a rare tornado are sometimes possible.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci also contributed to this report.