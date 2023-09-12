A couple of slow moving showers and storms will pass Tuesday. More widespread rain will come Wednesday, drying out late. Northerly winds will fill in for the rest of the week, and the weekend. It’ll keep us bright but bring very dangerous water conditions.

The slow moving cold front that brought up to five inches of rain in Greenwich Township over the weekend has passed the area. However, there will still be moisture around, warm air and enough destabilizing sunshine to produce a few showers or storms Tuesday.

This would be during the afternoon and evening hours. If it rains, it’ll do so for no more than an hour. I do expect more places than not to be dry, especially if you’ll be east of the Garden State Parkway.

Otherwise, temperatures will start out between 65 and 70 degrees. We’ll rise up to the mid-80s for Egg Harbor City and inland spots. As you head toward Brigantine and the coast, near 80 degrees will be a good bet. A northwest wind will turn into that afternoon, southerly sea breeze.

With water temperatures so warm, though, we’ll only have a five-degree drop-off between shore and inland areas.

The first half of the night will be dry and mostly cloudy as temperatures fall through the 70s. Between 2 and 4 a.m., though, an area of heavy rain with thunderstorms will pass. You may get awakened by the loud booms as it passes through. Roadway flooding will be possible where the heaviest amounts fall (over an hour).

Between 7 and 9 a.m., that will exit. However, spotty showers and storms will continue through 4 to 6 p.m.

It’s not a washout, but large chunks of dry time are hard to guarantee. The ground will be wet all day, too. If you can tolerate a soggy ground and being interrupted by rain at times, your plans will be fine.

The clouds will keep high temperatures to only the mid- to upper 70s. It’ll be muggy, though, so keep the shorts and air conditioner on.

Wednesday evening will be foggy and muggy. Late overnight, after 3 a.m., winds will come out of the north. This will begin our clearing and drying out. Low temperatures should be 60 to 65 degrees everywhere, which will be our first seasonable night in quite a while.

Then, it’s all sunshine from Thursday to Sunday. However, it comes at a price in the effects of Hurricane Lee, which will likely hit Maine or Nova Scotia this weekend.

If you’re inland, there’s nothing to worry about; enjoy the excellent September weather. Highs will be 75 to 80 degrees, rising to the low 80s Sunday.

The shore will be a much different story. Surf heights will be 5 feet from Wednesday through Saturday. That’s high. Wave periods, the length of time it takes for two waves to move over one point, will be 12 to 16 seconds. That’s very long and means the wave will carry a lot of power.

If you go out to the canyons, seas will be over 10 feet from Thursday night to Saturday. It’ll be dangerous out there.

Winds will be breezy but not windy Friday and Saturday. Highs will be 75 to 80 degrees, rising Sunday.

Finally, when hurricanes go through the ocean, we usually think of them as cooling the water. That’s true, but only at the surface. Deeper down, it’s a different story. Our Across the Sky podcast spoke with the two researchers who found this out. Listen at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.