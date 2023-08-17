It’ll look like rain, it’ll feel like rain but it will likely stay rain free Thursday. However, a few showers and storms will come late Thursday night into Friday. Saturday may then remind you of September, with crisp air and warm temperatures.

A trough of upper-level low pressure will push in from the west Thursday into Friday morning. At the surface, a Bermuda high pressure will strengthen, pushing Tuesday night’s cold front passage back to us.

With that, southwesterly winds will run up the East Coast our way. Clouds will fill in from the south and east. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day, with dew points around the sticky 70-degree mark.

Despite the sticky, cloudy weather, there isn’t a lot of lift in the atmosphere to provide showers during the day. I could see rain flare up after 3 p.m., but don’t plan your day around it. Assume it to be rain free.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for Buena Vista Township and inland areas. Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 70s.

It’ll be a balmy Thursday night. With the cloud cover and southwest winds, temperatures will stay in the 70s all night long.

The potential for a shower or storm will start after 1 a.m. They will be small in size but pass throughout the region for the rest of the night.

There will be the potential for a shower through 9 a.m. or so. After that, a cold front will pass offshore. Winds will come out of the west around 15 to 20 mph.

While that brings in drier air at the surface, the trough of upper-level low pressure won’t pass until the evening. That carries moisture with it, too.

So I have a feeling a few showers and storms will flare up during the afternoon. If you see rain, it’d be for no more than 15 minutes at a time.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s, even at the beaches. That breezy offshore wind will keep the cooling sea breeze away.

Once the trough passes, we’ll unlock a blast of cooler, drier Canadian air from the northwest.

We’ll clear out Friday evening. Temperatures will tumble into the 70s quickly. Inland areas will be in the 60s by midnight. The humidity will go down as well, giving us natural air conditioning.

By Saturday, morning lows will be around 60 degrees inland, with upper 60s at the coast.

That will usher in a day more like Sept. 19 than Aug. 19. Highs will sit on either side of 80 degrees. Dew points will be in the 50s, which is considered plain dry. The dry air will keep the blue sky plentiful.

Sunday will still be plenty sunny. It’ll still be comfortable, but highs will be a few degrees hotter and there will be some moisture around in the air.

To end, there was likely a funnel cloud off Kimbles Beach in Middle Township, over the Delaware Bay, Tuesday night. Our severe thunderstorm watch did not bring any severe weather in South Jersey, but in the northern half of the state, there was wind damage reported.