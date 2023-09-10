I’ll borrow from the adage “when it rain, it pours.” This time, though, I mean it, literally.

Heavy downpours will continue each day through Wednesday. However, no day will be a washout. And Hurricane Lee will bring indirect impacts late this week.

Sunday and Monday will really just be mirror images of each other. Dew points will be in the low to mid-70s, feeling like the tropics, with a mostly cloudy sky.

Spotty showers and storms will be around, primarily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rain can’t be ruled out before and after these times, but the chances will be very low.

Yes, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. is a big window. However, just as on Friday and Saturday, it would rain for no more than 2.5 hours within this time. A few of you will even be completely dry.

We’re kicking off event season at the shore, taking advantage the autumnal warmth. Bring the poncho for long-lasting events, like the Downbeach Seafood Festival in Ventnor, but you won’t need it most of the day.

Flooding rain does threaten if you receive multiple downpours in a day. The air is loaded with moisture. Precipitable water values, a measure of water in a column of air in the atmosphere, will be around 1.75 inches. That’s classified as having “high moisture content,” according to The Weather Prediction website. One- to two-inch per hour rainfall rates are a real possibility.

Small hail or a damaging wind gust is a low risk both days. Typically, these mostly cloudy, very muggy days don’t produce much severe weather.

Morning lows will start out in the mid-70s for Margate and the shore. Estell Manor and inland towns will be around 70 degrees, both about 5 degrees above average for mid-September. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be light from the southerly direction both days.

At the beach, the rip current risk will remain low. As long as there are lifeguards, it’ll be an OK day to hop in the very warm ocean. The bays will be good, too.

My Tuesday forecast is getting a bit wetter. Give the humid air mass and an approaching warm front, a few storms may fire up in South Jersey during the afternoon. Most outdoor plans and after-school practices should be fine, though. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s again.

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring indirect impacts to the Jersey Shore, much like hurricanes Franklin and Idalia did the past two weeks.

Deadly rip currents, high surf will begin Wednesday. Coastal flooding will threaten Thursday and Friday. Expect breezy conditions late week, but nothing significant.

Finally, the sixth annual Shore Summer Weekend Weather report card is out. Summer 2023 was a pretty darn good student at the Jersey Shore. The weekend weather this year earned a 3.3 GPA, a B-plus, in my book. Drop me an email and let me know what you think of the grades.