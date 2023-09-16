Hurricane Lee will make landfall in eastern Maine, New Brunswick or Nova Scotia on Saturday night. Deadly rip currents and high surf will continue. However, other than that, it will be a very nice weekend for the area, with dry air and comfortable temperatures.

We’ll start off with the beach hazards from Lee before we get into the nice weekend ahead.

There will be a high risk for deadly rip currents over the weekend. Wave periods will be between 11 and 15 seconds both days. This mean waves will pack a punch and can create fast-moving channels from the beach out to sea.

Surf heights will be nearly as high Saturday as they were Friday. Expect four- to six-foot waves. With northwest winds Saturday night, they’ll lower significantly Sunday, at a more modest two to three feet.

Still, despite the lower waves, they’ll still be powerful.

Boating on the bay will have a chop to it Saturday, but will be calmer Sunday.

If you’ll be spending the weekend away from the water, you’ll be in for a good one. Expect no rain until at least Sunday evening. Furthermore, humidity will stay on the lower side.

A gray sky will be likely until late Saturday afternoon, mainly north of the White Horse Pike. These will be the outermost cloud bands from Lee, which actually helped cast a very big shadow in Ocean and Monmouth counties Friday morning.

Winds will be a bit breezy Saturday, too. Gusts will be in the 20s during the day, coming out of the northwest.

The northwest winds will keep us rain-free and comfortable, though. Morning lows will be in the 50s inland and around 60 at the shore. Daytime highs will be around 80 degrees where it will be sunny, with mid-70s in the clouds.

Clouds will clear quickly Saturday evening. The clear sky and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall fast.

Expect 60s and 50s for the evening. Overnight lows should range from the upper 40s in the quiet Pine Barrens to the low 50s inland near the Garden State Parkway corridor and around 60 for Longport and the shore. No air conditioners needed.

Sunday will see early sunshine give way to some p.m. clouds. Winds will be light out of the northwest early, turning southwest in the evening. High temperatures should sit at or just above 80 degrees, even at the shore, as the sea breeze stays away.

It’ll be an excellent day to check out Absecon’s Creek fest or anything else happening across the region.

Showers will arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday. This will continue throughout the night, ending between 5 and 8 a.m. Monday

The steadiest rain will be in Cape May County, which will be closest to the low-pressure system that will spin off the North Carolina coast.

It’ll be a good drink of water for us. Most of the region should have between a half-inch to an inch of rain.

It’ll be a bit muggy Sunday night, a reminder that September still has plenty of summer left in the tank. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Finally, the fall photo contest is open at PressofAC.com. Like we do every season, I’ll pick the best South Jersey fall photo to be used as my background for video forecasts, as well as my social media pages. The contest closes Sept. 27, so you have plenty of time to dig through your photo archives.