Assuming highs in the 90s through Thursday, inland South Jersey likely will live through its longest heat wave in the month of September on record this week. The shore will stay muggy but receive sweet sea breeze relief.

Tuesday sets temperature record during what is likely the hottest week of 2023 Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township broke the daily record high temperature with 94 degrees Tuesday as a September heat wave grips the region.

Thursday will feature a south-to-southwest wind during the day. That will continue to keep it well above average inland, while the shore will get the cooling sea breezes. Or, at least as much as you can with water temperatures in the comfortable 70s.

Morning lows will again start around 70 to 75 degrees. Afternoon highs look to reach the mid-90s again well away from the water, like in Buena Vista Township. At Atlantic City International Airport, our main climate reporting site in this corner of the state, it should be in the low 90s, likely staying away from the record high of 94 degrees, set in 1983, due to a bit of that cooling ocean wind.

When you factor in the high dew points, it’ll feel like 100 or more degrees in a number of inland spots. For reference, Cape May Court House felt like 104 degrees Tuesday, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

For Atlantic City and the shore, expect highs in the lower 80s. You can seek relief on the beach and boardwalk, but stay out of the ocean — the rip current risk remains elevated, and very few beaches have lifeguards.

Rain should flare up in northwestern New Jersey and Pennsylvania. We should only get afternoon clouds from this.

We’ll have a muggy, partly cloudy night ahead. Evening temperatures will largely be in the 80s and 70s.

Areas of fog will then develop after midnight in spots. Overnight lows will be in the 70- to 75-degree range again.

Friday should end the heat wave at five days, with highs likely in the 80s. However, it’ll be muggy, with upper 80s inland and low 80s at the coast.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. I see inland showers and storms firing up during the afternoon and evening, but those east of the Garden State Parkway will likely be dry. Most outdoor plans should be OK.

A cold front will very slowly slide through the state for the weekend. Both days will have a shower and storm risk. More rain is expected Saturday, but neither day will be a washout. Areas of roadway flooding threaten if you pick up multiple periods of rain in a day.

A south wind will keep it humid, but the clouds will make it cooler. Highs generally will be in the low to mid-80s.

I’ll use the last two paragraphs to talk about Hurricane Lee’s potential impact to New Jersey. It’s projected to become a major hurricane by the weekend, category 3 or greater. It could even be a category 5 at some point, the highest level we use.

Rough surf and rip currents will be likely from next Tuesday until at least the weekend of Sept. 16-17. Coastal flooding will threaten from Sept. 13-16 as well. The mostly indirect impacts would be a best-case scenario. A direct hit is very unlikely, but a brush with tropical storm conditions is possible.