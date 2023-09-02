It’s easy to have a smile on your face this weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful, and the rough seas and coastal flooding we’ve had during the week will diminish into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity will go from autumnal to summery through Labor Day.

High pressure is the dominant force this holiday weekend. It’ll stretch its arms out from the Great Plains to the Carolinas on up to New England, keeping a large part of America rain free.

For us, it’s not how much drying high pressure we see but where it will be that will drive how it feels outside.

Saturday will be similar to Friday. It’ll feel like fall as the center of high pressure sits in New England, which will blow a northeast to east wind our way. Despite the ocean breeze, the dew points and frizz factor will still be low.

Morning lows will be in the 50s in most inland spots. However, if you’re reading this in the rural Pine Barrens, upper 40s are possible. The beaches will be in the low to mid-60s, insulated from the chill of the ocean air.

Morning sunshine will turn to afternoon clouds as an area of upper-level low pressure passes us by.

The afternoon will only rise into the mid- to upper 70s, which is about five degrees below average for this time of year.

Saturday evening will fall through the 70s into the 60s as the clouds clear. One more round of minor stage coastal flooding will be present in localized spots between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. for up to two hours. Be careful driving out there, though Saturday night will end the six-day flooding stretch.

Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees for Galloway Township and inland spots, with upper 60s for Longport and the shore.

Come Sunday, high pressure will be centered just over the Delmarva Peninsula. That will bring a westerly wind our way, which will pump in warmth.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s inland. A sea breeze at the shore will cap highs around a comfortable 80 degrees, with 70s at the Ocean County beaches. The risk of rip currents will still be high at the ocean. The bay will be the calmer place to be for water fun.

The humidity will build in Sunday evening. The evening will fall into the 70s as the weekend carries on. Come Labor Day morning, it’ll feel more like the Fourth of July, with lows on either side of 70, and muggy at that.

Labor Day itself will be the most sultry day of the long weekend. High pressure will slide into the western Carolinas. We’ll have a muggy wind out of the southwest.

It’ll be hot and humid. Inland highs will be in the low 90s, with a peak heat index around 95 degrees. Wind will eventually turn offshore near the coast, capping highs in the mid-80s.

Finally, when you have about 30 minutes this Labor Day weekend, New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I put this August’s weather in context in the latest Something in the Air podcast, available at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts. Stay or scroll to the end, too, as we talk about how our fall foliage season is looking based on our spring and summer. Happy Labor Day weekend, all.