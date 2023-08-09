It’ll be a glorious day to be outside Wednesday, with a good amount of sunshine and lower humidity that should keep any rain away. The humidity and storms will return Thursday, though. The weekend will be mostly dry.

A massive area of high pressure in the wake of Monday’s cold frontal passage will continue to flex its muscles over our region. That will yield a mostly sunny day with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s. While I did have an isolated p.m. shower happening to our west, I believe the air should be dry enough to prevent that from happening.

So it’ll be a perfect day for everything from fishing to shopping in Smithville. Morning lows will start out in the mid-60s inland with near 70 readings at the coast. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s everywhere, as onshore winds should prevent a sea breeze from developing until the afternoon, if at all.

A nice day will lead into a pleasant evening. Winds will come out of the southwest. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky. The evening will fall into the 70s. Overnight lows will again be in the seasonable 65- to 70-degree range.

Thursday will be our next day with rain as an area of low pressure passes near New Jersey on its way out to sea.

If you have outdoor plans, the morning and midday will be the time for them. It’ll be dry and getting warm, jumping into the 70s.

From 2 to 10 p.m., there will be showers and storms around. I expect that up to three hours of this eight-hour window will have rain. So, even here, it’s more dry than not.

Pockets of rainfall flooding are possible, as is a damaging wind gust.

It will be breezy, with southwest winds sustained 15 to 25 mph and gusts in the 30s. Dew points will jump to a sticky 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will be cooler than average as a result of the mostly cloudy day.

Highs will be in the low 80s for Galloway Township and inland areas while Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 70s.

Winds will flip and come out of the northwest overnight and stay breezy. That will usher in a drier airmass. Nighttime lows will be 65 to 70 degrees again.

Friday will be similar to Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with inland and shore temperatures staying about the same with the offshore wind.

A brief look at the weekend shows a few showers and storms both days. However, expect most outdoor plans to be OK. It will be very warm and very humid. Inland highs should reach 90 degrees both days.

Finally, looking back on Monday, I’m glad we wound up tornado free. As noted in Monday’s column, storms were likely to weaken as they reached the coast. That happened in dramatic fashion. While Cumberland County saw a few thousand customers without power, the shore barely had a flash of lightning.

I have a full recap on what happened at PressofAC.com.