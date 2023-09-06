Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township broke the daily record high temperature with 94 degrees Tuesday as a September heat wave grips the region.

The record, confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, breaks the previous Sept. 5 record high temperature of 93 degrees set in 1985.

The average high temperature for the date is 82 degrees.

The heat came with humidity as well. The heat index, which factors in the air temperature and moisture in the air, reached triple digits in Dennis Township, Cape May County, and Jackson Township, Ocean County.

It's all part of a heat wave that's gripping inland portions of New Jersey, classified as three or more days of 90-degree or greater heat.

This week, five days are expected to be over 90 degrees, Sept. 2-7. Labor Day was the hottest holiday since 1984, with another 94-degree high at the airport. Wednesday and Thursday are unlikely to break records but will also have high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Averaging the high temperatures together, it will likely surpass the week of July 23-29 as the hottest one of 2023.

There have been nine recorded heat waves in September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, most recently Sept. 2-6, 2018.

Longtime reporting stations in Millville, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City and Lower Township did not break record highs Tuesday but were still five to 10 degrees above the climatological average for early September.

An area of upper-level high pressure is responsible for the heat.

Climate change made these temperatures more possible than in recent decades. According to ClimateCentral's Climate Shift Index, higher temperatures were made two times more likely due to climate change at Atlantic City International Airport. However, higher temperatures in much of Cape May County will be three times more common in the future this time of year due to climate change.

The heat wave will end Friday. Temperatures will return to the 80s as showers and storms enter the forecast.