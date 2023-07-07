Drought has expanded into more of South Jersey, according to the United States Drought Monitor's Thursday update, as limited showers and storms failed to quench the ground.

Drought expanded to most of Cape May County, all of Cumberland County and the southwestern quarter of Atlantic County in the July 6 update, which uses data through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Last week's update included only a small portion of Upper Township in Cape May County with roughly two-thirds of Cumberland County.

The monitor placed the area in a moderate drought, the weakest of the four stages of drought. A moderate drought indicates some damage to crops and pastures.

Still, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has kept New Jersey in "normal" status when it comes to the amount of available water for the twenty-seventh week in a row. There are no water restrictions in place.

While much of the state has had near to above average rainfall, the Coastal South region of the NJDEP's state breakdown has seen below average rainfall in the past 30 days ending Wednesday, according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center.

Precipitation has been 26% to 50% below normal in Cape May County, taking the rain that fell over the county as a whole. Cumberland, Ocean and Atlantic counties have been anywhere from 11% to 25% below average.

This has led to a drop in groundwater status from "severely dry" to "extremely dry" in this week's DEP report. Extremely dry is the most significant of the four levels.

Much of southeastern New Jersey relies on the Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer for drinking water, which relies on groundwater that is stored and transmitted through pores in the sand grains of the surface.

The combination of low rainfall and high water usage during the summer led to drought expanding into more of the region.

More than 22% of the state is in drought, compared with more than 19% last week. Besides southeastern New Jersey, parts of Monmouth, Hudson, Bergen and Hunterdon counties have been placed into drought. Much of Salem and Gloucester counties were already in drought, with no change.

Meanwhile, parts of Sussex, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Warren and Bergen counties were removed from drought.

Widespread, significant rain is expected late Sunday into early Monday. A half-inch to 1½ inches of rain is likely in South Jersey.