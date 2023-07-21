Keep your devices charged, move in loose objects and continue to have a way to receive weather alerts when you're sleeping. A line of weakening thunderstorms, with a history of wind damage, will move toward the coast early Friday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

What's the difference between a weather advisory, watch and warning? The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …

The watch, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, will run through 8 a.m. A watch means that the ingredients for severe weather are present. When life or property threatening weather is imminent, a severe thunderstorm warning will go into place.

Typically, New Jersey severe thunderstorms occur during the afternoon and evening. However, mesoscale convective complex, a cluster of strong thunderstorms that consist of a circular, long-lasting area of cumulonimbus clouds has raced through the Midwest Thursday night and making it's way toward New Jersey.

The biggest threat will be winds up to 60 mph and flooding rain. Small hail will be possible in any story, generally under an inch in diameter. A tornado is not ruled out either.

Near Harrisburg, in central Pennsylvania, trees feel on roads, even interstates between midnight and 1 a.m. This line will pass through New Jersey but will weaken as it does so.

Storms will be short lived, passing through for no longer than an hour.

Temperatures will be in the 70s during this time. After 8 a.m., some sunshine will come out and thunderstorms will be possible from between 1 and 7 p.m. However, given the morning thunderstorms will use up most available atmospheric energy, and the sunshine not fully making an appearance, storms should be isolated.

Afternoon highs will be in the 80s. It will be humid until late in the day.