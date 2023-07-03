For the second day in a row a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma, has South Jersey in the watch through 10 p.m. Monday. A separate watch was issued for far northwestern New Jersey through 8 p.m.

A watch means that the ingredients for severe weather are present. When the danger becomes imminent, a severe thunderstorm warning goes into effect.

Residents are urged to take precautions in the event of a storm: Take in loose objects, charge up your devices in case of a power outages and don't drive through the flooded water.

Like Sunday, not all places will see severe weather, in fact most places are unlikely to experience it.

A line of storms will attempt to push through South Jersey in one swoop. This will be between 6 and 10 p.m. Therefore, most of the daytime Monday has and will be rain-free.

Rain will fall for up to 60 minutes within this window.

It is possible that the line hits all of South Jersey. However, the best performing computer forecast models Monday show the line focusing on Cape May County and south of that, leaving the rest of the region with either rain showers or just dry.

Still, it's important to prepare for severe weather. Have a quick place to run inside in case a storm moves in. Stay off the roads to keep yourself and others safe during a storm. If there are downed power lines, keep away so you do not get electrocuted.

The combination of very warm and muggy air and a nearby cold front contribute to the severe weather threat.

Inland air temperatures reached 90 degrees Monday. At Atlantic City International Airport this is the fifth longest wait for the first 90 degree day since records started in 1943. In Millville, it was the third longest wait, with records going back to 1949.

Dew points are in the mid to upper 60s inland, which is noticeably humid. Near the shore it's been in the low 70s, considered very muggy.

The combination creates unstable air, with the cold front, in Pennsylvania and Maryland as of Monday afternoon, as the focus for storms.

Those storms will then move east.

The center placed Cape May, most of Cumberland and extreme southern Atlantic County in a level three of five risk for severe weather. That means "numerous severe storms will be possible". The rest of New Jersey is in a level two of five risk.

Additional showers and storms will be likely on the Fourth of July. However, storms should stay under severe levels.