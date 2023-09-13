Road and stream flooding threaten Wednesday as a powerful cold front passes. Expect a good chunk of the day to be wet. Then, dry high pressure and Hurricane Lee will combine to bring dangerous water conditions, while keeping inland areas very pleasant.

Here are eight things to know about what’s next in the forecast.

Heavy downpours

Rain started Tuesday night, but soaking rain will come down at times into the day Wednesday.

Typically, I say the afternoon is wettest during the warm season, as showers and storms flare up under the heating of the sun.

Not this time, though.

Given the morning timing of the cold front, the wettest time will be through 9 to 11 a.m., from west to east across South Jersey. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, perhaps a line of storms, will then pass during the afternoon.

After 11 a.m., though, expect it to be much more dry than not.

When it rains, it will pour. A flood watch is in effect for Ocean, Salem, Camden, Gloucester and Cumberland counties on north from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour will snarl traffic and back up storm drains in spots.

Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties were left out of the watch, as they typically are. That’s because the sandy soil absorbs water more quickly, though localized issues may still arise.

A half-inch to an inch of rain will be likely, locally higher in spots.

Otherwise, it’ll be a muggy day. Morning lows will be between 65 and 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees. That’s seasonable.

Lee’s indirect impacts

After the front passes, an area of high pressure will quickly move in from the Great Lakes. Winds will come out of the northeast around midnight.

Expect it to be mostly cloudy to start the evening. By first light Thursday, expect a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

The high-pressure system will begin to interact with Hurricane Lee, a low-pressure system, Thursday. It’ll really be Friday through Sunday that they more directly tango with each other.

A direct strike is likely for Maine or New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada. The Jersey Shore will stay far away from direct impacts, but there will be indirect ones.

Dangerous surf and swells

Despite the nice weather (more on that later), dreams of a September swim in the ocean will need to be put to rest until next week. Surf heights, or the height of breaking waves near shore, will be three to four feet Thursday but then build to between four and six feet Friday through Sunday. They’ll then diminish quickly early next week.

This is dangerous, even for experienced swimmers.

The waves will not only be high but powerful. Wave periods, or the amount of time it takes two waves to pass a point, also are a proxy for how strong the waves will be. Anything 10 or more seconds is strong, 15 is extremely strong.

Wave periods will be between 13 and 16 seconds through Sunday. We’ll still stay above 10 seconds into early next week.

This will create deadly rip currents. Lee will push even warmer water from the Gulf Stream our way, making it very tempting to take a dip in the warm ocean. However, with barely any lifeguards during the week, don’t do it. When there are lifeguards, scan the ocean for 30 seconds to get a feel for the landscape.

Poor boating, too

A small craft advisory will be in effect Wednesday on the ocean.

Wave heights will be four to seven feet Wednesday with a southwest wind. Between Thursday and Saturday, wave heights will be 7 to 13 feet, peaking Friday.

Gales are likely as well, coming out of the northeast Thursday and north to northwest Friday into Saturday.

While long wave periods can be good for boaters, the magnitude of the waves and strong winds will be a lot for small craft to handle. It’ll be better on the bays, but the winds will still be elevated.

Coastal flooding free?

I believe we’re going to catch a break on this one. We should be coastal flooding free.

Winds will be from the northeast Wednesday night through Friday. That does push water onto land, creating flooding. However, it can only draw from a relatively short distance, such as Long Island or Cape Cod.

Winds then come out of the north and northwest for the weekend, which will push the water out.

To summarize water conditions

The worst surf conditions will be Friday through Sunday, due to the surf heights and long wave periods.

The most hazardous boating will be Thursday through Saturday. Sunday could be OK as winds diminish. However, wave heights will remain high.

Winds

You’ll feel the wind, but the only bad thing about it will be what happens with your hair.

Winds will be breezy Friday and Saturday, perhaps turning “windy” at the shore.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph inland, with up to 25 mph sustained winds in Atlantic City and the beaches. A few coastal gusts will reach 40 mph, but we’ve seen worse in nor’easters. Which are coming in about a month.

As long as you’re not on the ocean ...

... it’ll actually be nice after Wednesday.

Thursday to Saturday will feature a sunny to partly sunny sky. Dew points will be in the dry 50s, due to the northerly component of the wind between the high pressure to our west and Hurricane Lee to our east.

Morning temperatures will start in the 55- to 60-degree range for Galloway Township and inland towns. The shore will start in the 60s.

From there, we’ll rise up to the mid- to upper 70s everywhere.

We’ll get warm Sunday as a ridge of high pressure moves through, popping into the low to mid-80s across the region.