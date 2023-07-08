Drought expanded into more of South Jersey this week, and we continue to search for widespread rain across the area. We won’t have it Saturday, as the usual p.m. showers and storms pop up. However, there is the possibility that it passes Sunday night.

Dense fog will be present until about midmorning. We’ll start off in the upper 60s inland again, with low 70s at the shore. Be careful driving.

For Saturday, I do believe most areas west of the Garden State Parkway could tap into an hour’s worth of rain during the afternoon.

That’s because a very slow moving cold front has finally entered the region. It’s weak, but it’ll be enough to bring isolated showers and storms from 1 to about 9 p.m.

If you get caught in a thunderstorm, flooding rain will be possible. We’re loaded with moisture in the air, as we can all feel. Plus, there is not much to steer these storms one way or another.

Those east of the parkway look to be dry. All plans at the shore will be great.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will peak around 90 for Hammonton and those well inland. Egg Harbor Township and those closer to the bays will be in the mid-80s. The actual shore will be around 80 degrees. The southeast wind brings us this setup for a fourth day in a row.

The evening will be comfortable, sliding through the 70s under a mainly clear sky. Coastal flooding will be very limited for the night; up to three inches of salt water will be possible between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. This will bring our eight-day streak of flooding to an end.

Overnight, patchy, dense fog will develop again. The moist, southerly air going over a relatively cooler air mass brings the fog here through midmorning.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, balmy.

Then we get to Sunday. Rain will likely come in two rounds.

The first will be showers and storms from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a big window. However, I expect some places to be completely dry. If you can handle an hour or two’s worth of rain in or around your outdoor plans, you’ll be OK.

Highs will be around 80 at the beaches to the low 80s at the shore. The clouds and rain showers will keep temperatures down.

The next round will come for up to three hours between 7 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday. Damaging winds and roadway flooding will be possible as a low-pressure system moves from Virginia over New Jersey and into New England.

This will be a case where North Jersey gets more rain than us, where it should be a Sunday night washout as opposed to just a few hours of rain. North Jersey has been keeping the rain to itself this year, where it’s been near average for rain. Meanwhile, we’ve been below average.

Sunday night’s lows will hover around 70 degrees.