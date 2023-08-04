A five-day stretch of coastal flooding is over, but the water on the ground will continue into Friday as a few showers and storms pass through. After that, we’ll be clear for the weekend. Temperatures will stay pleasant as the humidity lowers.

We will be under the influence of an approaching cold front Friday, with high pressure well offshore. For us, that will mean a southwesterly wind that will make it feel more humid than recent days. It also will mean showers and storms.

I expect isolated morning showers to give way to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. This will mainly be for those west of the Garden State Parkway as those to the east should only see between zero and 60 minutes of rain. I don’t expect severe weather with this.

Paving a driveway or putting a new roof on the house will need to wait for another day. However, outdoor exercise or even a few hours at the beach will be OK.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s inland with low 80s at the coast.

It could rain briefly Friday night. The cold front will slowly drag its heels across New Jersey. I’d call the coverage isolated, ending between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday. Most plans to kick off the weekend will be OK.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the seasonable 65 to 70 degree range.

Another high-pressure system will build in from Ontario, Canada, and boy will it be a good weekend to be outside.

I removed the shower risk Saturday that I had in previous columns. I still can’t rule it out but feel like it’s low enough to leave it out. There may need to be an adjustment in the next column.

Sunday will be completely dry, meanwhile, loaded with sunshine.

High temperatures both days will be in the mid-80s for Buena and inland towns. Margate and the shore will reach the upper 70s late morning, then stay in the 70s for the rest of the day on the sea breeze front.

In between those days will be a seasonable Saturday night, with mid- to upper 60s expected for lows.

Of course, that tells only part of the story of how it will feel. Humidity also play will a role. Saturday will be muggy, but not overly so. Sunday will have just a touch of humidity in the air, similar to Thursday.

The mugginess and winds will kick up Monday. A defined low-pressure system will pass. Expect a period of rain and some thunderstorms. Even here, though, it won’t be a washout.

Finally, recap July’s weather with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I on the latest Something in the Air podcast. Find it at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.