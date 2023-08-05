The clouds and wet weather from Friday night will be gone Saturday. In will come more sunshine, a nearly rain-free weekend and humidity that won’t be all that bad for this time of year. It will get windier and more unsettled early next week.

New Jersey will be under the influence of high pressure, but barely.

Low-pressure systems will meander through Nova Scotia to our northeast and the Upper Midwest to our northwest, bringing rain and storms. A small coastal storm will go off the Southeastern United States coast.

High pressure will slip in just enough from Quebec and extend its reach to us, keeping rain from all three sides largely away.

I still can’t dismiss a Saturday morning shower. There will be some humidity, and the sun will destabilize the atmosphere. If you do see something, though, it will be brief. The vast majority of us will be rain free. Sunday will be completely dry as the dew points fall into the low 60s, considered “a touch humid.”

I say keep your weekend outdoor plans unless you can’t tolerate rain at all. The Brigantine Beach Triathlon and Two Friends at HQ2 Beach Club should be just fine for you to enjoy Saturday.

Morning lows both days will be in the mid-60s for Mays Landing and inland areas. Longport and the shore will be around 70 degrees.

Afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s inland. At the shore, highs should hurdle just above 80 before midday sea breezes cool us back into the 70s. Expect to see yellow flags at the beaches Saturday, urging you to exercise caution in the water for rip currents. Sunday’s rip current risk will be low.

Evenings will be just lovely, falling through the 70s as the sun sinks below the horizon. Poetry in the Park at John F. Kennedy Park in Somers Point looks great.

Early next week, the weather gets a little more tumultuous. Your generic phone weather app will likely have the rain icon every day between Monday and Wednesday. But there will be dry times.

Monday will see up to three hours of rain during the day. Likely, this will be a combination of a few spotty morning showers. Then, a line of thunderstorms will pass during the evening hours. Damaging winds are possible. Expect sustained winds from the southwest 15 to 20 mph. Sand should whip at the beach.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be at least 80% dry. A cold front will pass each day, sparking up a shower or storm during the afternoons.

Winds will be breezy Tuesday out of the northwest. That will warm up the beaches just as much as inland areas. Wednesday should have lighter offshore winds.

Finally, if you miss the heat, that’s coming down the pipeline, starting next weekend. A ridge of upper-level high pressure will set up near Bermuda. That will bring hazy, hot and humid weather.

That likely will last only a few days, ending around Aug. 17.