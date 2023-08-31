Our last day of August, and climatological summer, will feel more like the month to come, September. Expect highs in the mid-70s with low humidity. However, clouds from Idalia will be overhead and the seas will be rough, as coastal flooding continues.

We’ll go threat by threat again.

Coastal flooding(tncms-asset)10349660-477e-11ee-8315-076d222700a5[1](/tncms-asset)

What's the difference between minor, moderate and major flood stage? Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property dam…

Welcome to day four of coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore. The super blue moon in conjunction with Hurricane Franklin, and now Idalia, churn up the seas. Expect flooding for up to three hours between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. each evening high tide through Saturday.

Flooding will be a bit higher Thursday and Friday evening than the past couple of evenings, it looks like. Still, it will be in minor flood stage, more pain-in-the-side flooding than anything threatening to property.

Up to six inches of salt water will be likely on the low-lying roads near the bay.

By Saturday evening, offshore winds should keep us lower in the minor flood stage. By Sunday, we may be OK.

Either way, it’s a long stretch of flooding.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

On the water

While it’ll be very pleasant Thursday into Labor Day weekend (more on that in a minute), and ocean waters should stay in the 70s, the sea won’t be all that pleasant.

On the ocean side, small craft are advised not to go out. A trip to the canyons should wait until next week. Wave heights will remain elevated through Saturday. By Sunday, I see better conditions.

Near the beaches, a high risk of rip currents will be likely through Labor Day. Unfortunately, I don’t see a way around it. With Idalia poised to sit a few hundred miles to our south, the long-period southeast swells will continue.

The bay will be your best spot for boat and swimming fun.

On land

The outer cloud bands from Idalia will be visible throughout the day. Sun will be visible through the wispy clouds.

With north to northeast winds, we’ll pull in autumnal air from Canada. Dew points will fall into the dry 50s, and with highs in the mid-70s, you could swear it was the last day of September.

Thursday evening will fall into the 60s. Natural air conditioning will blow through the windows.

Under a clear sky, overnight lows will be in the mid-50s for Weymouth Township and other inland towns. Margate and the shore will be in the mid-60s.

Labor Day weekend will then be an A-plus in my book. Of course, Labor Day is usually our nicest summer holiday, but this year will compete with Labor Day 2020 for the most pleasant in memory.

First off, expect plenty of sunshine Friday through Monday. No rain is expected.

Friday and Saturday will be the coolest and least humid of the four-day weekend. Mornings will start in the 50s inland and around 60 at the shore. Afternoons will be in the upper 70s to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the beaches.

Sunday will be seasonable, with mid-80s inland and around 80 at the shore. The humidity level will be comfortable.

Monday will then close out the season very summery. Heat and humidity will make a return. Think low 90s inland with a peak heat index in the upper 90s. The shore will have sea breeze relief, with mid-80s for highs and a muggy feel.