A heavy downpour is possible at any point Wednesday. However, it’ll be wettest during the middle of the day. Those looking for any hint of crisp air will be in for a weekend treat. It should be the most comfortable summer weekend so far.

There will be fog in places where it rained Tuesday through about 8 a.m. As that gray fog clears up, more gray sky will be around in the form of clouds and continued Canadian wildfire smoke. Thankfully, the air quality will improve for the day.

In terms of rain, it will not be a washout, so that’s the best part of this. However, I am eyeing a period of rain or at least frequent showers at some point between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will be from a cluster of severe storms that passed through Missouri and Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Outside of these hours, expect it to be much more dry than not.

Any downpour can bring flooded roads. On Tuesday, Toms River and Berkeley Township picked up between 1.3 and 1.4 inches of rain from one thunderstorm cell. The same can happen anywhere in our area Wednesday.

Morning low temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees again. Inland highs will reach well into the 80s. For the shore, it’ll be in the lower 80s, as a westerly wind turns southeasterly and the sea breeze kicks in.

Wednesday evening will fall into the 70s. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and will likely be dry. Overnight lows will be at or just above 70 degrees.

Early morning fog will burn off for a blueish-gray sky Thursday. The wildfire smoke will continue to waft in, with few air quality issues here at the ground.

It’ll be a dry morning. Then, after 3 p.m. there will be the potential for a shower or storm.

This risk will be low, though. I’d venture to say most of us will be dry during the day. Beach days, boat days and outdoor work should be able to go on.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland with low 80s at the shore.

As an area of surface low pressure moves through the Mid-Atlantic, there will actually be up to two hours of rain from about 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Lows will be around 70 just about everywhere.

Then, we welcome a likely rain-free weekend, with drier air moving in as the day goes on. Dew points will be around 65 degrees Friday and Saturday, with firmly dry 50s for Sunday.

Morning lows should be in the mid- to upper 60s inland, instead of the 70s, for a change. The shore should sit around 70, a few degrees cooler than recently, too.

All three days will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s.

Forecasters now expect busier 2023 Hurricane Season, 'Hurricane Hunt' explains why The 2023 hurricane season is forecasted to be busier than earlier predictions. Colorado State University's now is saying to expect nine hurricanes, instead of the previous forecast of six. Two major forces will fight against each other to determine the ultimate outcome of this season.

Finally, I know there are many of you who read the column and follow me on Facebook. After 5½ years, I’m super excited to cross the 10,000-follower mark. There are other options out there for New Jersey weather, but I couldn’t be happier that you stay here with us in the column and on my page.