The Full Sturgeon Supermoon will arrive Tuesday as we kick off August. With high pressure in charge, there will be plenty of clear sky to soak in the sun by day and see the moon at night. However, rounds of tidal flooding will be present.

Tidal Flooding

With the Full Sturgeon Supermoon bringing astronomically higher than usual tides, it only really takes an onshore wind to bring salt water onto usually dry ground.

That will continue to be the case Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening. Winds will generally be out of the northeast until Thursday, when they will flip to the southwest and drain some of our waterways.

If you saw flooding Monday evening, you have a chance of more flooding Tuesday through Thursday evenings between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The highest tides will be in Cape May County and along the Delaware Bayshore, with up to six inches of tidal flooding likely for up to three hours.

Elsewhere, expect up to three inches of salt water flooding for up to two hours.

It’s minor stage flooding, the typical flooding we’ve seen more of in recent decades and about two dozen times a year now. This will be a nuisance more than anything else. Of course, if you see flood water, turn around. The salt water will corrode your vehicle.

The stretch of mornings where you can comfortably leave the air conditioning off will continue Tuesday. Temperatures will start out around 60 degrees inland, with mid- to upper 60s at the coast. This is all a little below average for this time of year.

High pressure will sit over the Great Lakes for the day. With the clockwise flow around it, we’ll have a northeasterly wind. That will keep the comfortably cooler air around. A summer break from the summer heat, if you will.

Highs for Hammonton and inland areas will in the low 80s. For Brigantine and the shore, it’ll be in the upper 70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds.

National Night Out will be Tuesday evening, and whether you’re going to events in Ventnor, Middle Township or elsewhere, it will all be great. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s. You might even want a light jacket, even if you’re not one to get chilly during the summer.

Overnight, the Full Sturgeon Supermoon, our second consecutive supermoon, will shine brightly in the mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s inland, with even a few very rural areas in the Pine Barrens near 50. The beaches will be in the upper 60s. All of this will be very comfortable.

Wednesday will follow in Tuesday’s footsteps. The northeast wind will keep the air dry, the sun bright and the evening coastal flooding around. High temperatures will peak in the low 80s inland with upper 70s at the beaches.

Our next round of rain will come Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon. Likely, this will come in two rounds.

The first will be Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning as a cold front passes through. It will be spotty showers and thunderstorms.

The second will be Friday afternoon as isolated thunderstorms that use up the residual moisture in the wake of the cold front.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s everywhere. Expect more humidity during this time, but it won’t be as extreme as last week, due to winds coming from the south.

I graded last weekend’s weather a B-plus in our sixth annual Shore Weekend Weather Report Card. You can view my reasoning behind the grade, as well as our grade point average so far, at PressofAC.com.

Don't miss Tuesday's Full Sturgeon Supermoon, our 2nd Supermoon in a row August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon 2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught. This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky. The weather will cooperate, with a mainly clear sky both Monday night and Tuesday night. Temperatures will feel a bit like fall, too. Expect temperatures in the 60s to around 70 for much of the night. August 30 - The Blue Supermoon 9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month. "The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average. This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all. The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon 5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice — indigenous staples in North America — are now ready for gathering. This will be the last of the four consecutive supermoons of the year. October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon 5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals. This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening. You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link. November 27 - Full Beaver Moon 4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. December 26 - Full Cold Moon 10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun. And on this very same night, another celestial object will also be opposite to the sun: Mars , which arrives at opposition 87 minutes after the moon turns full. Depending on your location, you will see Mars shining like a brilliant yellow-orange star, either hovering very close below the moon, or you will see the moon actually pass in front of Mars, producing an occultation. Joe's 7-Day Forecast 2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon 6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon. Febraury 5 - Full Snow Moon 1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Depending on location, the heaviest snows fall in this month. Much of the Mid-Atlantic falls into this category, as well as the Mid-South. Hunting becomes very difficult during February. Hence, to some tribes, this was the Full Hunger Moon. March 7 - Full Worm Moon 7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter. It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night. April 6 - Full Pink Moon 12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17. May 5 - Full Flower Moon 1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon. June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon 11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon. July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon 7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent. This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky.