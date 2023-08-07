9:45 p.m. update: The tornado watch has expired in New Jersey without any reports of a twister at this time.

The line of storms did produce lightning, and wind gusts up to 55 mph in spots. However, it weakened into plain rain as the evening stabilized the atmosphere.

Still, nearly 4,500 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power at this time. In Downe Township, Cumberland County, 63% of customers with in the dark.

Rain is expected to end for most by 10:30 p.m. In Cape May, rain will end by midnight, as additional storms from the west still need to move through.

Then, expect a mainly clear night, with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Original Story

Know where to go in case a tornado comes through where you are Monday evening, as the Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of New Jersey

The watch, in effect through 11 p.m., has been expanded to include most of New Jersey, except for the Northeast corner of the state. Earlier Monday, the watch was just in place for 10 New Jersey counties.

If a tornado or severe weather is imminent, a warning will be issued by the National Weather Service. That's the time to seek shelter immediately.

While tornadoes are a threat to life and property, damaging winds will be a threat as well, bringing power outages. This will mainly be away from the Atlantic Ocean.

Possible tornadoes or severe weather will come from a line of storms that have already torn through the Midwest and Mid-South on Monday. 62 reports of strong winds or wind damage as well as 16 reports of hail have been seen.

The combination of humid air and sunshine has destabilized the atmosphere enough to bring the threat of tornadoes to us. For tornadoes to form, though, you need wind shear, or a change in winds with height.

For Monday evening, that means winds coming out of the south at the surface and out of the southwest once you are about 1,500 feet up, looking at recent observations. This is known as "veering" motion, which upgrades the risk for storms to turn, becoming tornadoes.

Far inland, New Jersey is at a 5% risk for the development of tornadoes. The last time that happened was April 1. Seven tornadoes spun through the state that day, the largest one-day total in recorded history.

Hamilton Township tornado confirmed, making April 1 NJ's largest outbreak HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did strike the area Sat…

The Storm Prediction Center also put parts of Cumberland County at a rare 45% risk for severe winds, the highest rating since June 13, 2013. A derecho moved through the Mid-Atlantic that day, moving through South Jersey south of Route 40.

Power poles were knocked down in Deerfield Township, large tree limbs went down on Route 9 in Cape May Court House and 30 tornadoes were spawned as it moved through the Mid-Atlantic.

Prepare, don't panic, for severe weather. If you are under a tornado warning, get inside. Being on the lowest floor possible and away from windows will keep you the safest in case a twister moves through. Put a helmet or blanket over you to protect against flying debris.

If you are outside, with no way of going inside, find a ditch and lie down in it.

After the storms move through, expect a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s as winds shift out of the west. Areas of fog will develop early Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny. However, an isolated p.m. thunderstorm will be around. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.