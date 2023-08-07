Monday brings the highest risk for damaging wind for parts of South Jersey since 2013, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Tornadoes will not be ruled out either. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here to prepare you on what to expect Monday evening and look at how severe weather could stay away from the area as well.
It'll be a good idea to take in light weight outdoor objects, cut down loose, hanging tree limbs and keep your electronic devices charged into the evening in case severe storms move through.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
