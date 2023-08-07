Damaging winds threaten and tornadoes will be possible Monday 6 to 10 p.m. in South Jersey as a line of strong storms will try to maintain itself as it moves toward the coast.

It’ll be a good idea to take in lightweight outdoor objects, cut down loose tree limbs and keep your electronic devices charged during the evening in case severe storms move through.

Up to an inch of rain fell early Monday morning as the first round of rain passed through the area. As of late morning Monday, sunshine is beginning to break through the clouds, key to the day's forecast.

With humid air in place, dew points are in the 70s, the risk for severe storms is already elevated. However, sunshine will be the key to the severe weather forecast. If it turns out to be mostly sunny, temperatures will rise well into the 80s inland, with near 80 readings at the shore. There will be plenty of atmospheric energy to work with. This will make severe weather a strong possibility, if not likely.

However, if it remains mostly cloudy, or winds come out of the southeast, the severe weather risk will lower dramatically. Highs will only sit around 80 degrees.

Until 6 p.m., it will be dry. So, there will be plenty of time to prepare for possible severe weather, work outdoor or even enjoy time on the water.

If they come through, you can expect up to an hour of heavy rain. Damaging winds will be likely well inland, with it a strong possibility near the coast. A tornado or two will be possible somewhere in the region. Small hail and flooded roadways will not be ruled out, too.

If you are in a tornado warning you will want to get inside, get to the lowest floor possible and get away from windows.

Despite my concern for severe weather increasing Monday as opposed to Sunday, there are still factors that can limit the severe weather.

First, they will lose steam as they move east. That is because they come in the evening, when the atmosphere begins to stabilize.

Again, pay attention to how cloudy it’ll be during the day. The more clouds, the lower the risk.

There are a few computer models that do show the line breaking up or weakening by the time it arrives to South Jersey, especially by the time it hits the coast.

Otherwise, expect temperatures to fall through the 70s during overnight hours. Expect some clearing early Tuesday morning. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will have a breezy northwest wind, sustained 15 to 20 mph. An afternoon shower or storm will not be ruled out. Highs should be in the mid-80s everywhere, as the sea breeze stays away.