Dubbed the best meteor shower of the year by NASA, The Perseid Meteor shower will peak Saturday night. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains where in the sky to look and whether a passing cold front will ruin your stargazing plans.
The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute.
