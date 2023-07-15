Locally-heavy downpours will threaten to flood roads, streams and creeks with inches of rain Sunday. However, there will be some dry time for your outdoor plans and events.

A flood watch is in effect for all of New Jersey by the National Weather Service from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday.

A watch means the ingredients for flooding are in place. However, there is no immediate threat. If torrential downpours create widespread flooding, then a flash flood (roadways) or flood (waterways) warning will be issued by the weather service at weather.gov. A flash flood emergency may go out in a particularly significant situation.

While showers and storms will be possible at any point Sunday, there are two periods that will be the wettest. The first will be from between 1 and 7 a.m. The next will be between 2 and 8 p.m.

Between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., expect mostly to completely dry conditions across the region. As long as you are OK with a wet ground, outdoor activities will be fine, such as the first few hours of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival in Hammonton.

In total, expect up to four hours of rain between sunrise and sunset.

When it rains, it will pour. If you see flooded water on the road, turn around, don’t drown. You do not know how high that water is. Six inches of moving water is enough to stall out a car, two feet of water can carry away nearly all passenger vehicles.

A deep plume of tropical air has been brought in from the south. While the storms will move at a decent pace, multiple thunderstorms may pass over the same location time and time again, adding rainfall totals quickly. Three or more inches of rain will be likely in localized places, enough to cause flooding and hence, why the Flood Watch was issued by the weather service.

On Friday, places in New Jersey north of Interstate 78 had inches of rainfall as multiple thunderstorms passed through. White Township in Warren County had 4.90 inches of rain and Newton, in Sussex County had 5.57 inches of rain according to the volunteer Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

Similar totals will be likely in localized spots further south on Sunday.

In areas where there will not be flooding rain, the precipitation will be beneficial to curing South Jersey’s drought woes. A moderate drought, the first level of drought, is in effect for Cumberland County east of Bridgeton, Atlantic County southwest of Mays Landing and Cape May County west of a line from Stone Harbor to Woodbine as well as Tuckahoe, Upper Township, according to Thursday update from the United States Drought Monitor.

In addition to the flood rain threat, damaging wind gusts will not be ruled out with severe weather. However, this concern is lesser than the flood risk.

Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, about five degrees above average. Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees for Longport and shore towns. Egg Harbor Township and inland towns will be a few degrees higher. The humidity will be oppressive during the morning, though it will be a bit drier in the afternoon, as the plume of tropical moisture moves away.

After 8 p.m., a shower or two will be possible until midnight. Then, expect a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog overnight. Lows will generally be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Any fog Monday will end by 8 a.m. Then, expect a hot, rain-free day. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s inland. With a westerly wind, even the shore should reach to near 90 degrees. A cooling sea breeze may develop in the afternoon, cooling down temperatures.