The daily rounds of thunderstorms last week and hours of soaking rain Sunday pulled parts of South Jersey out of drought in Thursday's update.

Cape May County west of a line from Stone Harbor to Tuckahoe, Upper Township, Maurice River Township in Cumberland County as well as Weymouth Township and Estell Manor in Atlantic County remain in moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Moderate drought is the lowest of the four stages of drought.

Coupled with a small part of Monmouth County, that leaves 6.32% of New Jersey in drought conditions. Last week's drought area was double this week's.

Drought went away in much of Cumberland County as well as towns like Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County.

Rain was plentiful between July 11-18, the period the Drought Monitor used for Thursday's update. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell over all of southeastern New Jersey, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Much of it came on Sunday. In the past 30 days, all of the region has been above average when it comes to rainfall.

However, it still wasn't enough for parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties to be pulled out of drought, at least not yet.

Groundwater levels remain "extremely dry," according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, for the second week in a row. Still, the water supply status is "normal."

In moderate drought, the growth of crops is stunted, or planting is delayed. Wildfire danger is elevated as grasses and lawns brown. Fish become stressed as well.

In New Jersey, this occurs every five to 10 years on average.

Rainfall from Wednesday, July 19, will be included in the July 27 drought monitor update. So, too, will a soaking rain early Friday.